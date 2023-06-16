



On the third anniversary of the Galwan clash, multiple high-ranking military officials are set to gather in Leh to engage in discussions regarding strategies and readiness in the sector adjacent to China





As per a report by ANI, his meeting, which will take place on Thursday, will involve the participation of key personnel such as Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali, and other senior officers from the Northern Command. The primary agenda of the meeting will revolve around assessing the preparedness of the military forces deployed along the China border.





"Senior military officers of the Northern Command, including Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, 14 Corps Commander Lt Gen Rashim Bali along with other top officers to hold operational discussions in Leh tomorrow. The meeting will discuss the preparedness of the force in the sector bordering China," the Army officials said.





The Galwan Valley clashes, occurring on June 15, 2020, marked the first fatal confrontation between the Indian and Chinese militaries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in fifty years. These clashes had a significant impact on the bilateral relations between the two countries, leading to heightened strain and tension.





In the defence establishment, India has made substantial improvements in military infrastructure, surveillance, and combat capabilities along the approximately 3,500 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China since the deadly clashes in Galwan Valley in 2020, PTI reported citing sources.





Meanwhile, the Indian and Chinese militaries continue their negotiations aimed at easing tensions along the border. Although there are still areas of friction and standoffs, progress has been made in disengaging from certain points of contention.





In response to the ongoing border dispute between India and China in eastern Ladakh, the importance of rapid troop mobilization and effective deployment of weapon systems has been emphasized. To enhance operational capabilities in the eastern sector, the Indian Army has implemented various measures.





These measures include the acquisition of all-terrain vehicles, precision-guided ammunition, advanced surveillance equipment, radar systems, and weaponry. These steps have been taken to strengthen the army's readiness and ability to respond effectively to the escalating tensions in eastern Ladakh.





To facilitate the disengagement process in the remaining contentious areas and establish peace and tranquillity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the military representatives of India and China have conducted 18 rounds of high-level talks.





The most recent round took place on April 23, during which both sides committed to maintaining close communication and finding a mutually agreeable resolution to the outstanding matters in eastern Ladakh as promptly as possible. The objective of these discussions has been to restore stability and reduce tensions along the border between the two countries.





After extensive diplomatic and military negotiations, both India and China have successfully completed the disengagement process in multiple areas. India has emphasized that it cannot have normal relations with China unless there is peace in the border regions.





On June 8, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated that any anticipation of normalization of India-China relations while the border situation in eastern Ladakh remains unresolved is unfounded.







