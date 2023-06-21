



India and the US are expected to sign or announce the deal during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington on June 22 as a part of his maiden state visit.





The General Electric (GE) engine deal with the US for manufacturing jet engines in India is expected to further strengthen the 'Make in India' program in the defence sector.





The deal would give a boost to the DRDO lab that is working on similar projects to get the know-how on critical technologies, which will help them in developing similar products in India.





Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) -- the DRDO lab involved in the development of indigenous engines -- will be working along with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and GE on the project and get the required know-how and technical expertise for working in such high-tech projects, government officials said.





India and the US are expected to sign or announce the deal during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington on June 22 as a part of his maiden state visit. The TEJAS MK-2 is expected to be ready for induction by 2028, while the first flight of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) may take seven years and the induction could take ten years.





After his US visit, PM Modi is slated to visit France in July to participate in French National Day. The Indian side is evaluating the performances of both the jet engines as well as the aspects related to price, and the extent of transfer of technology and manufacturing in India.





TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA are the two major fighter aircraft whose manufacturing projects are currently going on in India.





There are plans by India to manufacture 114 multi-role fighter aircraft where Indian lenders would partner with foreign defence firms to manufacture advanced fighter jets within the country outside the HAL facilities for the first time.







