



NEW DELHI: Defence minister Rajnath Singh praised the joint statement issued after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden, stating that it signifies India's ability to change global perspectives on terrorism. He addressed Pakistan's reaction, stating that its rulers would naturally be offended by the statement's call for action against terrorist groups operating on Pakistani soil.





Singh reiterated that Pakistan has no standing on the Kashmir issue due to its unlawful occupation of parts of the region, emphasising that India considers Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) an integral part of its territory.





The defence minister criticised former US President Barack Obama's comments on Indian Muslim rights, urging him to consider the number of Muslim nations attacked during his administration. Singh stressed that India does not discriminate based on religion and considers all people as part of its global family.





He highlighted India's transformed security scenario, where the country has developed the capability to overcome any threat, shifting from being perceived as weak to being a strong nation.





Singh emphasised India's effective action against cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and its zero-tolerance policy. He mentioned that the joint statement reflects how India has influenced the world's mindset regarding terrorism.





Regarding Jammu and Kashmir, Singh noted that the abrogation of Article 370 has connected the region's people with the country's mainstream, promoting peace and progress.





The defence minister stressed the importance of coordination with major world powers like the US and Russia to safeguard India's security interests. He highlighted the growth of India-US defence cooperation, including military engagements, information sharing, and collaboration in areas like Artificial Intelligence and cyber security.





Singh called for an integrated and united response to global threats and emphasised aligning security concerns with neighbouring countries. He mentioned India's role as a major regional power.





He briefly mentioned the General Electric-Hindustan Aeronautics Limited deal to co-produce fighter jet engines in India and addressed speculation about the acquisition of drones from the US, emphasising adherence to established procurement procedures.





Singh assured that efforts are being made to equip the military with modern technology and weaponry, ensuring the capability to protect India's borders and seas.





Regarding the border situation with China, he described it as a matter of perceptional difference and commended the Indian Army's bravery in preventing attempts to alter the status quo.





The defence minister reiterated the government's commitment to peaceful dialogue for resolving the border issue, assuring that India's borders, honour, and self-respect will never be compromised.





He mentioned structural reforms undertaken by the government, including the appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff and the establishment of theatre commands. Singh called for aligning security concerns with neighbouring countries in India's extended neighbourhood.







