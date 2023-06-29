



In conversation with C Raja Mohan, senior fellow with the Asia Society Policy Institute in Delhi, the US ambassador emphasised the importance of the jet engine manufacture deal signed with India last week





Mohan remarked that the idea of using American technology to help India progress is finally being “realised”, but asked how the two countries plan to cement their ambitious agenda for their bilateral relationship.





In response, Garcetti cited the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) and the jet engine deal as examples.





“I hope people see the GE engine deal not as some sort of bet or strategic call, but fundamental trust. Because we’re leading you with technology more than we have even with some of our closest allies,” said Garcetti.





According to the deal, General Electric (GE) will transfer critical jet engine technologies to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and help manufacture GE’s F414 engine for India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS MK-2.





“You don’t do that on a strategic bet. You do that based on a relationship and friendship that isn’t hot-and-cold. That’s saying — ‘we’re going to be friends for the next 25-50 years’,” he added.





The GE deal could help India become militarily self-reliant. So far, only the US, Russia, the UK and France have the expertise to develop their own jet engines.





Fighting The ‘Might Is Right’ Mentality



During his speech at IIT, the US ambassador did not explicitly mention China as a challenge for India and the US, but made several veiled references to the country, especially while talking about the security of the Indo-Pacific.





“We live in a world in which countries ignore sovereign borders, advancing their claims through violence and destruction…India and the United States of America can build a bulwark against this ‘might makes right’ mentality,” he said.





On Monday, two days after Modi concluded his US visit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning had said at a media briefing in Beijing that military cooperation between countries should not “target any third party”.





“Military cooperation between states should not undermine regional peace and stability, target any third party, or even harm the interests of any third party,” she had said.







