



Panaji: The Startup20 Engagement Group of the G20 kicked off its third meeting, the Goa Sankalpana, with an atmosphere of unwavering energy and determination today in Goa.





The day began with the much anticipated Policy Communique, which was followed by a series of riveting seminars and presentations that drove the discourse on startup innovation and collaboration, an official statement said.





Dr Chintan Vaishnav, the renowned Chair of Startup20, opened the morning session with a warm welcome message.





Addressing the G20 country delegates, Dr Chintan said, "As we gather here today, united in our mission to shape the future of the global startup ecosystem, I am filled with immense pride and gratitude. The Policy Communique presented today is a testament to our collective efforts and an unwavering commitment to an intensely consultative process. Together, we have the power to break barriers, foster inclusivity, and drive responsible innovation. Let us seize this opportunity to create a transformative impact, inspiring generations to come. Our actions today will shape the destiny of startups worldwide," according to an official release.





He further emphasized the significance of the Policy Communique during his address to the G20 nations. He highlighted that the Communique represents the culmination of extensive consultations and collaborative efforts by all stakeholders.





According to the official statement, Dr Vaishnav called upon the G20 nations to join forces, leverage their collective strength, and work together towards realizing the vision outlined in the Policy Communique, creating an enabling environment for startups to thrive, innovate, and make a lasting impact on the world economy.





The focus then shifted to the presentation of recommendations by the various Task Forces responsible for shaping the Policy Communique. Professor Srivardhini Jha led the Foundation Taskforce, which shared a Startup Definition Framework. Then, Shivakiran MS presented the Alliance Taskforce recommendations and shared a template for building a Global Network of Centers.





Next, Rajan Anandan unveiled the Finance Taskforce recommendations and called for a 1 Trillion Dollar investment (1per cent of Global GDP) in startups by 2030. Next, Harjinder Kaur Talwar presented the Inclusion Taskforce recommendations. Finally, Vineet Rai shared the Sustainability Taskforce recommendations, and a framework for intentionality and impact can be built into SDG-focused startups. Dr Chintan Vaishnav concluded the session by comprehensively synthesising the presented recommendations.





Closed-door country huddles took place where participants engaged in focused discussions to develop country positions and interventions aligned with the Policy Communique. Simultaneously, the India Ecosystem Meeting held a brainstorming session emphasizing the crucial aspect of implementing the Communique in the Indian startup landscape.





The afternoon session witnessed a prestigious lineup of leadership addresses. The ceremony commenced with a symbolic lamp lighting ceremony, followed by Dr Chintan Vaishnav sharing the remarkable journey of Startup20 leading up to Goa.





The closed-door country huddles and India Ecosystem Meeting continued for further discussions on developing country positions, interventions, and implementing the Policy Communique, the official release read.





The evening session, titled "Breaking Barriers: How Startups are Building an Inclusive & Responsible Internet Ecosystem, featured a distinguished panel of industry experts. This was followed by inspirational talks under the Startup20X series by eminent speakers including Ramanan Ramanathan- Former Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Aysha Sanober -Ammara Exports -Founder/Director, Sairaj Dhond- Wakao Foods- Founder & CEO, Navya Naveli Nanda - Founder, Project Naveli and Jitendra Sharma- Managing Director -AMTZ, the release added.





On the first day, over 250+ national and international delegates attended Startup20 Goa Sankalpana, and around 40+ startups from throughout the country displayed their unique products.







