



The much-talked-about General Electric F414 fighter aircraft engines could majorly add to India’s airpower and take forward indigenous fighter aircraft programs





NEW DELHI: The much-talked-about General Electric F414 fighter aircraft engines could majorly add to India’s airpower and take forward indigenous fighter aircraft programs. Sources say there is a high possibility that, in addition to the other defence-related deals, an agreement on manufacturing GE F414 will also be made. The deal is likely to be announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US, which will eventually lead to the transfer of technology.





In a sign of affirmation of the deal, added the sources, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has already been earmarked to partner with General Electric for the manufacture of the F414. The HAL is the nodal aviation manufacturing organisation having the experience and the necessary infrastructure.





Calling it an important deal in waiting, Ravi Gupta, former DRDO scientist, said the deal can add to the punch which needs a lot of focus. “To date the US has not given such high-end technology to anyone. Let’s wait and watch,” Gupta said. “To make the deal a success it should be binding on the US that it would not pull out of it in between and the transfer of technology should be in totality.”





India has lacked in engine-related technology and with time, it will be sought even more as the Air Force is already down to around 30 combat Squadrons as against a sanctioned strength of 42. While the GE-F414 engines are to be fitted in the TEJAS MK-2, the work on twin-engine deck-based fighters is also proceeding.





The first batch of the 40 TEJAS inducted in 2016 is fitted with a GE-F404 engine bought from General Electric. “India has no dearth of talent and potential but lacks in funds and resources. Our Work on the Kaveri engine program would have succeeded,” says Gupta.





“Even today we don’t have a test-bedding engine facility in India and to test the thrust produced by the Kaveri prototypes, they were sent to Russia,” he said. Much is going on in terms of adding thrust to the Kaveri engine in France.





It was in December 2021 that Defence Minister Rajnath talked about an agreement between France and India for the indigenous manufacturing of an engine in collaboration with an Indian company under a strategic partnership.





Engine manufacturing involves complex metallurgy and is acknowledged as the weakest link in India’s ‘Make in India’ drive. India’s Kaveri engine program has been frequently hitting roadblocks.





The Defence Minister had said it was due to national security concerns that India wanted indigenous production.





“India can’t be dependent on foreign technologies, especially after the kind of security challenges we have faced. I need not mention what kind of challenges India has faced,” said Rajnath. Stressing self-reliance, he said, “We have conveyed to friendly countries that keeping India’s national security challenges in mind, we want to manufacture defence products, weapons and ammunition in India.”





HAL To Partner With General Electric



In a sign of affirmation of the deal, HAL has already been earmarked to partner with General Electric for the manufacture of the F414. The HAL is the nodal aviation manufacturing organisation having the experience and the necessary infrastructure. India has lacked engine-related technology. The IAF is already down to around 30 combat Squadrons as against a sanctioned strength of 42.







