



Recent comments by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick regarding India's military purchases from Russia have highlighted the tensions between New Delhi's strategic autonomy and Washington's expectations of alignment. Lutnick's assertion that India's arms procurement from Russia has "rubbed the United States the wrong way" reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of the deep-rooted and multifaceted partnership between India and Russia.





Despite mounting American pressure and the evolving geopolitical landscape, the India-Russia strategic partnership remains resilient, anchored by five critical factors: historical precedent of Soviet support when the West refused assistance, Russia's willingness to transfer advanced military technology without political conditions, comprehensive support for India's nuclear deterrent capabilities, an unconditional relationship free from sanctions or embargoes, and expanding cooperation beyond defence into space exploration and scientific endeavours. These pillars have sustained the partnership through decades of global political shifts and continue to provide compelling reasons for India to maintain its strategic ties with Russia, even as it seeks to balance relationships with other global powers.





Soviet Union's Support When The West Refused





The roots of the India-Russia defence partnership trace back to India's critical rearmament phase in the mid-1960s, following the devastating defeat in the 1962 war with China. When India initially approached Western nations seeking submarines, warships, and fighter aircraft to modernize its military capabilities, these requests were systematically denied. The Soviet Union stepped into this strategic vacuum, providing India with frontline military platforms that fundamentally transformed its defence capabilities. This included the supply of Foxtrot-class submarines, first-of-its-class missile boats, anti-submarine corvettes, and the revolutionary MiG-21 supersonic fighter aircraft.





The strategic significance of this partnership became evident during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, where Soviet-supplied platforms were employed with devastating effectiveness. The geopolitical alignment during this conflict further solidified the relationship, as the United States, United Kingdom, and China all supported Pakistan, while the Soviet Union provided diplomatic and military backing to India. The Soviet commitment reached its pinnacle when Soviet submarines pursued the USS Enterprise carrier battle group that President Nixon had dispatched to the Indian Ocean to intimidate India. This decisive moment demonstrated that the Soviet Union was willing to risk direct confrontation with the United States to support India's strategic interests, establishing a level of trust and mutual commitment that has endured through subsequent decades.





Five Key Reasons Why the India-Russia Partnership Will Endure





1. No Strings Attached To Defence Deals





Russia distinguishes itself by selling military equipment to India without attaching political or operational conditions. Unlike the US, which has previously imposed sanctions and embargoes—most notably after India's 1998 nuclear tests—Russia has consistently refrained from using arms sales as leverage or imposing restrictions during times of crisis. This reliability is a cornerstone of India’s preference for Russian defence equipment, as it ensures uninterrupted access to critical military hardware and technology.





2. Historical Legacy And Trust





The India-Russia (formerly Soviet Union) defence relationship dates back to the 1960s, when the West refused to supply India with advanced military platforms. The Soviet Union stepped in, providing submarines, warships, and fighter jets that played decisive roles in conflicts such as the 1971 India-Pakistan war. This legacy of trust and support, including the unprecedented transfer of a nuclear-powered submarine in the 1980s, has cultivated a strong foundation for ongoing cooperation.





3. Nuclear Technology Transfers: Supporting India's Strategic Deterrent

Russia's support for India's nuclear deterrent capabilities represents one of the most sensitive and strategically significant aspects of their partnership. Nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines constitute the most secure component of the nuclear triad, as submarines can operate deep underwater beyond enemy reach. Russia provided crucial assistance in developing India's fleet of four Arihant-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines, which began construction after the Pokharan nuclear tests in 1998. These submarines represent the most complex defence platforms ever constructed by India, requiring sophisticated nuclear reactor technology and advanced engineering capabilities.





4. Support for Strategic Weapons Programs





Russia has played a pivotal role in India’s most sensitive and advanced strategic programs, such as the construction of Arihant-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines. This support has enabled India to develop the sea-based leg of its nuclear triad, a capability that very few countries possess and which no Western nation has been willing to assist with. Such collaboration is critical for India’s long-term security and deterrence posture.





5. Beyond Defence: Space Exploration And Scientific Collaboration

The India-Russia partnership extends far beyond military cooperation into space exploration and civilian scientific endeavours. Russia has emerged as a pivotal supporter of India's ambitious Gaganyaan mission, providing essential technical assistance for astronaut training, spacecraft development, and life-support systems. Russian expertise encompasses flight suits, crew escape systems, rate sensors, and space-capable materials, significantly enhancing India's human spaceflight capabilities. Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov highlighted the extensive technical support Russia provides, ranging from propulsion engineering and cryogenic engine development to satellite navigation and space medicine.





India’s partnership with Russia is underpinned by a combination of strategic autonomy, historical trust, technological collaboration, support in sensitive domains, and a shared willingness to expand cooperation. These factors ensure that, despite US objections and shifting global dynamics, the India-Russia relationship will remain resilient and significant.





