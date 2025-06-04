



Operation Sindoor was launched by India as a direct military response to the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including tourists.





The operation marked a significant escalation in India-Pakistan hostilities, with the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducting precision airstrikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of May 7, 2025.





The strikes were executed between 1:00 am and 1:30 am IST, targeting nine known locations associated with terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba. These sites included both terror camps and high-value military assets, with Indian forces employing air-launched cruise missiles, Rafale and Su-30 MKI fighters, and advanced drones.





The campaign resulted in the destruction of significant Pakistani military assets, including at least six fighter jets, two surveillance aircraft, a C-130 transport, over ten armed drones, and several missile and radar sites. Notably, the strikes were carefully calibrated to avoid civilian areas and military establishments not linked to terrorism, demonstrating a deliberate effort to minimise collateral damage.





General Chauhan clarified that India did not provide advance warning to Pakistan. Instead, the Indian Armed Forces informed Pakistan only after the operation was completed. Specifically, the strikes were conducted between 1:00 am and 1:30 am on May 7, 2025. Five minutes after the conclusion of these operations, India communicated to Pakistan that the strikes had taken place. This notification was delivered to Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), with a clear message that the Indian strikes were limited to terror camps, deliberately excluding military establishments and civilian areas to avoid collateral damage.





The context for Operation Sindoor was the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, including tourists. In retaliation, the Indian Air Force (IAF) launched a series of precision strikes on May 7, targeting nine known locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). These strikes were executed using Rafale and Su-30 MKI fighters, supported by electronic warfare and surveillance assets, and involved air-launched cruise missiles. The operation resulted in the destruction of significant Pakistani military assets, including at least six fighter jets, two surveillance aircraft, one C-130 transport aircraft, over ten armed drones, several cruise missiles, and radar sites.





General Chauhan emphasised that the Indian Armed Forces acted with "a lot of rationality" during the cross-border strikes, targeting only terror sites and ensuring civilian safety. He highlighted that the notification to Pakistan was a post-operation formality, not a pre-emptive disclosure, directly addressing and refuting the Congress party's allegations of advance warning.





Following the operation, the Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, had sharply criticised the government, questioning who authorised the notification to Pakistan and alleging that it compromised the mission's effectiveness. Gandhi claimed that informing Pakistan at the start of the attack was a "crime" and sought accountability for the decision. However, General Chauhan's clarification established that the notification occurred only after the operation, not before, and was intended to communicate the limited scope and objectives of the strikes to prevent escalation and civilian harm.





Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan directly addressed these concerns in a public lecture, clarifying the sequence of events. General Chauhan stated unequivocally that India did not inform Pakistan in advance of the strikes. Instead, notification was given five minutes after the conclusion of the operations.





Specifically, after the strikes were completed between 1:00 am and 1:30 am on May 7, Indian authorities contacted their Pakistani counterparts to inform them of the action. The communication was made to Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), with a clear message that the strikes had targeted only terror sites, deliberately excluding civilian areas and regular military establishments to avoid collateral damage.





General Chauhan emphasised that this approach demonstrated the rationality and restraint exercised by the Indian Armed Forces during the operation. The notification to Pakistan was a post-strike measure, likely intended to prevent escalation and clarify the limited objectives of the operation, rather than a pre-emptive warning that could have jeopardised operational security.





Operation Sindoor is being hailed by military officials as a historic achievement in air warfare, showcasing India’s ability to conduct deep, precise, and relentless operations inside hostile territory, penetrating advanced air defence networks. The operation’s success forced Pakistan to seek a ceasefire within four days, after suffering substantial losses and the destruction of key military assets.





The government, through CDS General Chauhan, has categorically denied providing advance notice to Pakistan about Operation Sindoor. The notification was made only after the completion of the strikes, underlining India’s intent to target only terrorist infrastructure and to avoid broader military confrontation. This clarification directly addresses and refutes the allegations raised by the Congress party regarding the conduct and authorisation of the operation.





Agencies











