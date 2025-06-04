



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is actively pursuing modernisation of its fighter fleet, with a major procurement program underway that has attracted leading global aerospace contenders. Among the prominent offers, the F-21—proposed by Lockheed Martin—has recently taken the spotlight as a tailored solution for India’s evolving defence needs, reported News18.





Current Contenders And Strategic Context





India’s quest for new fighters is part of the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) program, which aims to acquire 114 jets through an open tender.





The contenders include:





Russia’s fifth-generation Sukhoi-57, France’s Rafale (of which India already operates two squadrons), The US’s F-35 and F-21, Other platforms such as the F-15EX, Eurofighter Typhoon, SAAB Gripen, and MiG-35.





While the Rafale is a proven 4.5-generation aircraft, its high cost and limitations regarding technology transfer and future upgrades have been points of concern. The Russian Su-57 faces questions about its performance, and the American F-35, though technologically advanced, is expensive and raises operational and technology security concerns.





The F-21 Offer: Custom-Built For India





Lockheed Martin’s F-21 is a uniquely configured, advanced variant of the F-16 platform, designed specifically for India’s requirements. Unlike the F-35, which the US is not currently offering in the MRFA tender, the F-21 is positioned as an affordable, high-capability 4.5-generation fighter that fits between India’s lighter Tejas and heavier twin-engine jets.





Key features of the F-21 include:





Advanced AESA radar Upgraded cockpit and mission computer Compatibility with both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions Customisations to meet IAF’s operational needs.





A major selling point is the “Make in India” opportunity: Lockheed Martin, in partnership with Tata Group, is committed to manufacturing the F-21 in India. This would not only boost local industry and create thousands of skilled jobs but also integrate Indian suppliers into the global aerospace ecosystem.





Cost And Industrial Benefits





The F-21 is expected to cost around $100 million per jet, with the potential for price adjustments based on customisations. This is slightly less than the F-35, which ranges from $110 to $150 million per unit. The local manufacturing plan promises significant technology transfer, industrial collaboration, and long-term sustainment opportunities for Indian companies of all sizes.





US Strategy And India’s Readiness





Historically, the US has been cautious about offering the F-35 to countries outside its closest allies, due to concerns about sensitive technology proliferation. However, as Russia and China export their own stealth jets, the US stance is evolving. Still, Lockheed Martin’s CEO has indicated that India is “not fully ready for the F-35 yet,” making the F-21 a practical and strategic stepping stone.





Opportunity For The Indian Air Force





The F-21 is seen as a cost-effective replacement for India’s ageing MiG-21 and MiG-27 fleets, providing advanced capabilities while supporting the government’s push for indigenous defence manufacturing. Its compatibility with the IAF’s operational doctrine and the promise of technology partnership make it a strong contender in the ongoing MRFA competition.





Conclusion





As India moves forward with its largest-ever fighter jet procurement, the F-21 stands out for its blend of advanced technology, affordability, and unmatched industrial benefits through the Make in India initiative. The final decision will depend on a complex mix of operational needs, cost, technology transfer, and geopolitical considerations, but the F-21 has clearly emerged as a front-runner in India’s next big fighter jet buy.





