



Bangalore: L&T Technology Services Limited, a leading global pure-play engineering services company, announced it has partnered with Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader, to provide enterprises in diverse verticals with security services and solutions in 5G and Operations Technology (OT) areas.





Under the agreement, LTTS will become a Palo Alto Networks Managed Security Services Partner (MSSP), delivering a suite of security services to end customers in industrial verticals. LTTS' security solutions encompass 5G, OT and IT/OT Converged SOC services.





By joining forces with Palo Alto Networks, LTTS will enable end customers to address security risks in their OT environments, providing best-in-class security. The new MSSP agreement will provide a managed service offering for Palo Alto Networks Zero Trust OT Security solution, allowing customers to outsource the day-to-day management of their OT security to LTTS. Palo Alto Networks Zero Trust OT Security is built to provide comprehensive visibility and security powered by AI/ML for OT assets and networks, 5G connected assets, and remote operations.





The partnership between LTTS and Palo Alto Networks also aims to provide comprehensive 5G-Native Security solutions that utilize AI and ML technologies to combat advanced cyber threats in the operational technology (OT) environment. This collaboration offers scalable and real-time security measures for 5G networks, providing customers enhanced visibility and control over their network slices, private networks, and multi-access edge computing.





LTTS has over a decade's demonstrable expertise in designing robust IoT/OT and IT security converged project execution capabilities. Through the recent merger of L&T's Smart World and Communication (SWC), LTTS has bolstered its security offerings portfolio with Security Operations Centers (SoC) and SoC-as-a-Service including Managed SOC services and Cyber Security Advisory services. The joint team will support customers across the world with SoCs which have 24x7 monitoring capabilities, while also offering OT cybersecurity and product security credentials to address the demands of the global cybersecurity market.





Commenting on the partnership, Anand Oswal, Senior Vice President, Network Security, Palo Alto Networks said, "We built our Zero Trust OT Security solution to provide accurate, context-rich visibility of all assets, comprehensive risk assessment and built-in policy enforcement -- with zero operational downtime. We are pleased to partner with LTTS so that customers receive dedicated OT security support and services in a variety of industrial verticals, helping them to effectively protect their OT environments from the latest cyber threats."





Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services said, "We are delighted to join hands with Palo Alto Networks as the MSSP partner and look forward to working with end clients to ensure that security is embedded across manufacturing networks and critical OT assets. Our integrated suite of 5G security solutions will help identify all assets, prevent security threats and protect complex OT environments, thereby creating a secure environment for organizations to thrive and flourish."



