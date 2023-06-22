



Ahead of his visit, PM Narendra Modi called defence cooperation between India, US ‘important pillar of partnership’. Both looking at closer industry cooperation, greater integration





New Delhi: While India and the US are close to signing big ticket deals on jet engine technology and purchase of high-altitude drones, both for surveillance and punitive strikes, a number of other key defence and security related projects and pacts will be discussed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing US visit.





Government sources said that both sides are looking at a much closer defence industry cooperation, greater integration and sharing of not just technology but also information on key strategic interests.





“The visit will strengthen our two countries’ shared commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific and our shared resolve to elevate our strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy, and space,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said in a statement in May.





Ahead of his visit, PM Modi gave an interview to The Wall Street Journal in which he called defence cooperation between the two countries “an important pillar of partnership”.





Talking about defence issues, sources said that while a pact on joint manufacturing of the GE F414 engines is on the cards besides that for high altitude long endurance (HALE) drones, there are other key issues like joint development of the next generation M777 lightweight howitzers, long range specialised artillery munitions and possibility of manufacturing Stryker armoured personnel carriers in India.





India and the US are also looking at cooperating more on the issue of hypersonic technology, advanced materials to help India build on cutting edge technology besides collaboration in autonomous underwater capabilities.





Another key project that the US is keen on is the fighter jet programme for both the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force. The US has been pushing for the F/A 18 Super Hornets for the Navy, manufactured by Boeing, and the F-21s for the IAF, manufactured by Lockheed Martin.





Not only this, the two countries are also likely to sign off on certain clauses of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA), one of the three foundation agreements that was signed in 2020, which made it easier for Americans to supply India with specific detailed intelligence during the ongoing standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).





BECA enables supply of real-time intelligence and information and allows in future to piggyback on American geo-spatial information to hit enemy targets with pinpoint accuracy.





Sources said the defence technology partnership would be preceded by an agreement called “security supply and reciprocal agreement”.





This agreement will help reduce regulatory hurdles impeding closer industry-to-industry cooperation within the US system that will promote long-term supply chain stability.





Other Deals





Talking about the other defence deals in the pipeline, which would be firmed up in the coming months if not years, sources said the lowest hanging fruit is the joint production of wheeled armoured vehicle Strykers in India, which will come handy for the Indian armed forces.





They added that this would entail co-production with an Indian firm and US defence company General Dynamics, which incidentally also manufactures the drones that India is buying.





Besides being capable of carrying up to nine soldiers with various kinds of weapon fitted on board, Strykers can also be moved from one location to another from a Chinook helicopter, a chopper that the Indian Air Force already operates.





This capability was displayed during the 2021 Yudh Abhyas, a military exercise between the two countries, when an Indian Air Force Chinook lifted a Stryker APC of the US Army.





Another low hanging fruit that could be firmed up in the coming months is the extended version of the M 777 lightweight howitzers. The proposed version of the gun would need some tweaks to the existing system and a new barrel which would be procured by both Indian and American armies besides having an export potential.





At present, the maximum firing range of the M777 howitzer is 24.7 km with unassisted rounds and 30 km with rocket-assisted rounds. It can also fire specialised ammunition that can extend its range to about 40 km.





Sources said the idea is to extend the actual range of the gun as a standalone entity, while also developing longer-range munitions. They added that cooperation in space technology will be another area of focus during the delegation level talks that will be held on the sidelines of the visit.







