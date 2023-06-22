



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a five-point proposal for increasing India-US collaboration in the field of research and education, Prime Minister's Office said in an official press release.





The PM's five-point proposal includes adopting an integrated approach bringing together government, industry and academia, encouraging the exchange of teachers and students, organising hackathons on various subjects between the two countries, mutual recognition of vocational skills qualifications, and encouraging visits of people associated with education and research.





Earlier on Wednesday (local time) Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a private engagement hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in the White House reaffirming the warm relationship between the two countries, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.





First Lady Jill Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the National Science Foundation in Alexandria, Virginia, and attended the 'Skilling for Future' event.





"The event focused on workforce redevelopment across higher education institutions to expand and enhance access to quality education across society," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.





"Prime Minister highlighted the numerous steps taken by India to promote education, skilling and innovation. He appreciated ongoing bilateral academic exchanges and collaborations between Indian and US academic and research ecosystems," a statement said.





The event was attended by the President of Northern Virginia Community College, the President of the Association of American Universities, the President and CEO of Micron Technology, and students.





Addressing the 'Skilling for Future' event at the National Science Foundation, PM Modi emphasised the need to nurture a pipeline of talent to sustain the growth momentum between the two countries.





"To maintain growth momentum, India and the US need a pipeline of talent. On the one hand, the US has top-class educational institutions and advanced technologies. On the other hand, India has the world's biggest youth factory. That is why, I believe that the India-US partnership will prove to be the engine of sustainable and inclusive global growth," PM Modi added.





At the event First Lady Jill Biden said, "Education is the cornerstone of the bond between India and the United States. Students from both countries are learning and growing alongside each other, discovering the people that they want to become and building a better world together. Working side by side, our nations can create a safer, healthier, more prosperous future for everyone."





PM Modi is on a State visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden.





Earlier on Wednesday, US President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a private dinner at the White House where they discussed a wide range of issues.





"I thank @POTUS @JoeBiden and @FLOTUS @DrBiden for hosting me at the White House today. We had a great conversation on several subjects," PM Modi tweeted.





An official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a private engagement hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden on 21 June 2023 in the White House. Prime Minister also met their immediate family members. Prime Minister's participation in this special engagement reaffirms the warm friendship between our two countries."







