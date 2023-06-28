



New Delhi: After major deals with US, India is all set to seal another defence deal with France. Prime Minister's US state visit saw two major defence deals, the coproduction of the GE-F414 fighter jet engines and the acquisition of MQ-9B drones.





After these deals that will fulfil the requirements of Indigenous Engines and Drones for all services, it's time for another major defence deal with France. The deal with France for 26 Rafale-M (Marine) fighter jets for the Indian Navy is on the cards during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to France where he has been invited as Guest of Honour to witness the Bastille Day parade on July 14.





Prime Minister is likely to mark his visit with important defence pact between India and France. Senior Officials from the Indian Navy indicated that orders for 26 Rafale-M fighter jets are to be placed later this year to fulfil the emergency requirements for a multirole Fighter Jet for INS Vikrant.





The Indian Navy has already submitted a detailed report to the Ministry of Defence recommending Rafale-M jets after extensive flight trials of the Dassault's Marine variant. The Indian Navy has preferred Rafale-M over Boeing's F/A 18 Super Hornet fighter stating how Rafale-M suits the operational requirements of Navy for its first IAC.





A detailed comparison to show how Rafale-M is best contender for Indian Navy's combat requirements over American fighter has convinced the Ministry of Defence to procure 26 Rafale-M fighters from France. Top sources from the Ministry of Defence are of the view that the announcement for the procurement of Rafale-M for Navy can be made while PM Narendra Modi is in France in July.





Navy has been looking for replacement of its aging MiG-29K fighters that have been operating onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya. Indian Navy has undertaken intensive field testing of Rafale-M jets not only onboard INS Vikrant but also at Goa Naval Air Base, INS Hansa.





Indian Airforce is already flying 36 Rafale jets that it received from France between July 2020 and December 22,which will enhance training, maintenance, and support for Indian Navy's Rafale-M. The Air Force and Marine variants of Rafale are 80 percent similar in components making it easier for the procurement of new Rafale-M jets.





Sources also revealed that apart from the 26 Rafale-M fighters a maintenance and repair facility will also be created by Dassault onboard INS Vikrant and INS Hansa. Besides the extensive flight trials, Indian Navy got impressed by Rafale-Marine variants during various joint exercises with France where these twin-engine supersonic jets showcased complex combat capabilities that are required for present missions by the Indian Navy.





The Chief of Naval staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar while speaking to Times Now recently onboard INS Vikrant pointed out the need for multirole fighter Jets for Navy and the Navy's recommendations for Rafale-M as it best suits the requirements of IAC.





The features of Rafale-M that have been specially designed for Naval operations are canard delta wings, strengthened air frame, long nose and a single seat. It is suitable for air to air, air to surface operations. The Rafale-M can undertake Catapult launch, arrestor hook and jump strut with the power of twin Snecma M88 engines. The Rafale-M is suitable for CATOBAR equipped aircraft carriers.



