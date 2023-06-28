



With a deal on the joint production of aero-engines being finalised between India and the United States, the first test flight of the TEJAS MK-2, an upgraded variant of the indigenous TEJAS light combat aircraft, is expected to take place in 2025.





“The critical design approval and sanction of the Cabinet Committee on Security have been received and production of the first prototype, which would take about 18 months thereafter, is expected to commence soon. The first flight could be conducted in about six months after the roll out,” Prabhulla Chandran, Technology Director (Avionics and Weapons Systems) at the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), told The Tribune here today.





The ADA, which functions under the Department of Defence Research and Development, was scouting for aero engines for TEJAS MK-2 globally, and among the other options being considered were sourcing power plants from France and the United Kingdom.





Initial projections are that about 200 MK-2 variants, classified as a 4.5 generation, single-engined medium weight fighter, would be manufactured for the Indian Air Force (IAF), which could equip 10 to 12 squadrons.





The MK-2 variant also has significant stealth capability. “In the case of this aircraft, stealth features are not the driving point in the development process, rather the focus is on operational capability and combat potential,” Chandran said.





The MK-2 has a totally different design profile with higher indigenous content as compared to the MK-1 variant that is already in IAF service, according to Chandran. It is also larger, heavier and has a higher range and payload carrying capacity. Several improvements sought by the IAF in the earlier variant and some additional features have been incorporated in the new design.





With locally manufactured aero engine, radar and weapons, the indigenous content of the MK-2 variant is expected to go up to 90 percent. Some components like ejection seat and sensors would be imported.





Besides ADA, the nodal agency for design and development of the aircraft and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the final production agency, about 300 collaborators including public sector and private sector research and development establishments, industries and academic institutions, are involved in the project, Chandran said.





In September 2022, the Cabinet Committee on Security had approved a sum of Rs 10,000 crore for the development of the MK-2 variant. Want of a suitable power plant had been delaying the project.





According to some reports, the MK-2 variant will weigh 7.8 tons and have a weapons payload capacity of 6.5 tonnes. It is slated to replace the MiG-29, Mirage-2000 and Jaguar fighters in the IAF’s inventory over the next about 15 years.











