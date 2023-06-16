



The Indian Navy has reacquired the capability to conduct multi-carrier operations. It demonstrated last week the coordinated deployment of more than 35 aircraft from two aircraft carriers: INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant, and their respective escorts. Meanwhile discussions for the procurement of a third aircraft carrier are ongoing.





The twin aircraft carriers fleet operation commenced on June 1 during a review of readiness of the Western Fleet of the Indian Navy. Vice Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, FOCINC of Western Naval Command, conducted the review and “witnessed progress of carrier work up, various multi-ship drills and firing of weapons.” Vice Adm Tripathi boarded both carriers to make a first-hand assessment of their fleet integration and readiness. The carriers were escorted by four destroyers from the Kolkata and Visakhapatnam classes, a Talwar-class frigate and a Deepak-class fleet tanker, among others.





India’s current Aircraft Carriers





Commissioned in September 2022, INS Vikrant is making steady progress in the integration of its air wing. The maiden operation of fighters occurred in February 2023 with a LCA Navy prototype and MiG-29K, with fighter operations at night commencing in May. The MH-60R helicopter was also integrated with the carrier in May. Over the next two years, Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) will conduct post-delivery activities worth over $200 million on INS Vikrant. The carrier notably lacks its main radar panels, fitment of which is expected to be a part of these activities.





After undergoing an extensive refit at Karwar from December 2020, INS Vikramaditya returned to active service in February 2023. The converted Kiev-class carrier, purchased from Russia, has faced numerous problems during its nine years in service. A fire during a sortie in July 2022 delayed post-refit sea trials by over seven months.





This is the third time that the Indian Navy has acquired the capability to conduct twin carrier operations. Between 1987 and 1997, the Navy had operated INS Viraat and the erstwhile INS Vikrant until its decommissioning. With the induction of INS Vikramaditya in 2013, the Navy briefly reacquired this capability till 2016 when INS Viraat was decommissioned.





Third Aircraft Carrier On The Way





The Indian Navy is considering a repeat order for the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier-1 (IAC-1) design of INS Vikrant, with multiple improvements. This would help the Navy meet its stated goal of acquiring a three carrier fleet for sustained carrier operations. The repeat order may be opted for even as the Navy pursues a larger, catapult equipped IAC-2 design which requires the development of new technologies and appropriate funding.





The IAC-2 is likely to feature an Electro-Magnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS). This is likely to involve the cooperation of General Atomics, which had signed an MoU with Indian firm Bharat Forge in 2020. Bharat Forge also showcased a land based EMALS system developed by General Atomics’ Electromagnetic Systems Group at DefExpo in 2022. The IAC-2 will be equipped with an Integrated Electric Propulsion (IEP) system and will not be nuclear powered.





Land Based EMALS





Discussions regarding the third carrier are gaining momentum with CSL expected to be the shipbuilder of choice regardless of the design. CSL is augmenting its infrastructure with a new dry dock worth over $200 million. The 310m long, 75m wide and 13m deep dry dock will be among the largest in India and suitable for aircraft carriers. The dock is slated to be commissioned by mid-2024.





India’s carrier air wing is set to undergo a transition in the upcoming decade. The Dassault Rafale M is reportedly the leading choice of the Navy over the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet in a competition trimmed down to 26 fighters instead of the initial projection of 57. This cut was brought about by the development of the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter (TEDBF) by India’s Aeronautical Development Agency. The TEDBF would replace the troubled MiG-29K fleet. A section within the Navy is also in favor of procuring a few LCA Navy aircraft for training and developmental roles.





A proposal for acquisition of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Utility Helicopter-Maritime helicopters was been cleared in March 2023. The larger HAL Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH) is expected to be ready for production by the end of the decade. India is also considering the development of an indigenous rotary wing AEW solution in a role currently fulfilled by the Russian Ka-31 coaxial helicopter.





Aircraft Carriers





Meanwhile, India continues to hone its capability to project shore based airpower across the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). On May 31, the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted that four Rafale fighters flew a long range mission into the IOR that lasted for six hours. During the exercise, the aircraft fought their way through a large force engagement prior to arriving at the weapon release point.





On June 9, the IAF tweeted about “another outing” into the IOR using an unspecified number of Su-30MKI fighters. The aircraft flew for eight hours, covering both seaboards with the help of Il-78 refueling aircraft. Many of IAF’s Su-30MKIs have been upgraded to carry the 2.5 ton BrahMos ALCM.





Previously, debates had raged regarding the need for a third carrier with many voicing their support for nuclear-powered attack submarines, land based maritime strike helmed by the IAF and fortification of India’s two “unsinkable” island chains as more practical options to project power. The Indian Navy has managed to weather such opposition and firmly establish the necessity of a third carrier. Meanwhile, the security establishment is simultaneously pursuing the other options as well, albeit not as alternatives to one another.







