The first French military drone “MALE” is unveiled for the Paris Air Show

Turgis & Gaillard is preparing to showcase a new unmanned aerial vehicle. The model is called Aarok.





Aarok will be the largest drone ever built in France. The wingspan will be 22 meters. The prototype will make its debut at the Paris Air Show, which will take place from June 19 to 25, 2023.





Turgis & Gaillard has been working on the development of an unmanned aerial vehicle since 2020. Aarok will be used for reconnaissance, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as for communications relay and strikes.









The drone will weigh 2.5 tons. It will be able to carry 3 tons of payload, which will be divided between fuel, weapons and optoelectronic sensors.





The UCAV can be used for ground attack using AASM Hammer just like US' MQ-9 reaper. It can conduct ISR operations and has a maximum 24 hours endurance. The size is as large as MQ-9.