France Unveils A Large Combat UCAV That Can Fly For 24 Hours
The first French military drone “MALE” is unveiled for the Paris Air Show
Turgis & Gaillard is preparing to showcase a new unmanned aerial vehicle. The model is called Aarok.
Aarok will be the largest drone ever built in France. The wingspan will be 22 meters. The prototype will make its debut at the Paris Air Show, which will take place from June 19 to 25, 2023.
Turgis & Gaillard has been working on the development of an unmanned aerial vehicle since 2020. Aarok will be used for reconnaissance, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as for communications relay and strikes.
The drone will weigh 2.5 tons. It will be able to carry 3 tons of payload, which will be divided between fuel, weapons and optoelectronic sensors.
The UCAV can be used for ground attack using AASM Hammer just like US' MQ-9 reaper. It can conduct ISR operations and has a maximum 24 hours endurance. The size is as large as MQ-9.
On the engine side, the aircraft manufacture turned to the French developed Ardiden-3TP of Saffron.
According to its manufacturer, the aircraft was designed to be immediately adapted to the needs of France and other European armed forces. Finally, in terms of price, it will be cheaper than the MQ-Reaper, the drone should cost between 5 and 10 million Euros.
