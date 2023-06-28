



L&T supplies PSLV stages (pictured) to ISRO, making use of existing ISRO supply chains





ISRO has always focused on developing the new technologies required for spaceflight, while relying on private companies for manufacturing and producing the high quality hardware necessary for spaceflight. A long-term successful partnership with Larsen and Toubro proves public-private partnerships can be very successful in the space sector, going forward.





Larsen and Toubro India is one of those private companies that has been supporting the missions of the ISRO and the DRDO for over five decades. The company provides a host of services required for the commercial satellite market. These include space-grade materials, composites and additive manufacturing for producing satellites, wind tunnels and simulators for ground testing of brand new hardware, integration services and motors for launch vehicles, satellite subsystems, and support through ground stations.





The launch of the single-window clearing agency for space activities, In-SPACE, and the ISPA platform aims to boost industry aspirations, alongside the commercial wing of ISRO, NSIL, to increase private sector participation in India’s space activities. This approach is not new for ISRO, as it has traditionally collaborated with private industry partners for manufacturing flight hardware while focusing on developing the required technologies.





Speaking at a workshop on self-reliance in the space sector, BM Raghavendra, Senior General Manager at L&T Defence said “Right from the early days, ISRO ensured to develop an ecosystem of manufacturing through the industry, while it focused on technology development. More than 90 per cent of the space manufacturing today, happens in the industry, for the launch vehicles or for the satellties. Today, I believe that the industry has developed the very stringent space quality systems, and today we are leapfrogging towards delivering systems for the human space missions as well.”





While L&T has been instrumental in the production of the flight hardware, or the local manufacturing of rockets, now the company is also moving into integration activities, which involves enclosing the satellites within the launch vehicles, fuelling the rockets, and preparing them for spaceflight, while ensuring that all the payloads are secure and juiced up.





ISRO depends on a vast network of labs and research instructions around the country to design, develop and realise various components and payloads that it uses for its missions. As a long-term partner for ISRO, L&T also has set up a number of facilities dedicated to space activities, including the Aerospace Design Centre, Systems Engineering, Advanced Composites Centre of Excellence, and the Additive Manufacturing Centre of Excellence. The company is developing newer processes and materials through its collaboration with ISRO. The company also has some cutting-edge testing facilities including a hypersonic wind tunnel and shock tunnel.





Raghavendra said, “Taking advantage of the opening up of the space sector, and looking at space as an economic frontier, L&T is positioned to take up end-to-end in the upstream, midstream and downstream sector, by engaging with domestic and global partners, to develop and offer globally competitive solutions and services.”





The company has a major role to play in the manufacturing of the cryogenic engines used in India’s most powerful rocket, the launch vehicle Mark-III or LVM-3, previously named the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV). ISRO will be increasing its reliance on the private manufacturing sector to meet future demand for small satellite launches, as well as the ambitious human spaceflight programme, Gaganyaan.







