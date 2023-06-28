



The made-in-India UAV showcased its capabilities to a Tri-services team for the first time on 27 June





It is capable of operating at altitudes up to 28,000 feet with an endurance of over 18 hours.





The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) achieved a significant milestone as the Tapas Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) successfully completed its 200th flight.





In a demonstration held at the Aeronautical Test Range in Chitradurga, Karnataka, on 27 June 2023, the made-in-India UAV showcased its capabilities to a Tri-services team for the first time.





The Tapas UAV, developed by DRDO, is now ready for the crucial phase of user evaluation trials, the agency said in a statement after the flight.





The user evaluation trials, set to commence shortly, will allow the Indian Armed Forces to thoroughly assess the Tapas UAV's capabilities in real-world scenarios. These trials aim to evaluate its performance, operational efficiency, and suitability for various defence applications.





The development comes just days after the DRDO and the Indian Navy successfully demonstrated the transfer of command and control capabilities of the Tapas UAV from a distant ground station to the onboard INS Subhadra, a warship located 148 km away from the Karwar naval base.





The demonstration took place on 16 June 2023.





This progress in the indigenous UAV program comes in the backdrop of a multi-billion dollar deal between India and the US for the purchase of 31 MQ-9B drones for the three services.





According to reports, DRDO's TAPAS is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle, capable of operating at altitudes up to 28,000 feet with an endurance of over 18 hours.





The first public flight of the TAPAS surveillance drone took place at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru earlier this year.





Designed as a solution to the tri-services Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, Tracking & Reconnaissance (ISTAR) requirements, this platform can operate effectively in both day and night conditions.





The UAV can be controlled remotely or operate autonomously, executing pre-programmed flight plans with precision and flexibility.







