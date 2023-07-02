



New Delhi: The first batch of the crew recovery team of ‘Mission Gaganyaan’ completed Phase-1 of training.





Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of 3 members to an orbit of 400 km for a 3 days mission and bringing them back safely to earth, by landing in Indian sea waters.





New Technologies Being Developed For Gaganyaan





Human safety is of paramount importance in the Gaganyaan mission. In order to ensure the same, various new technologies comprising Engineering systems and Human-centric systems are being developed and realised.





Crew Training For Gaganyaan





Astronaut Training Facility established in Bangalore caters to Classroom training, Physical Fitness Training, Simulator training and Flight suit training. Training modules cover academic courses, Gaganyaan Flight Systems, Micro-gravity familiarization through Parabolic Flights, Aero-medical training, Recovery & Survival training, mastering of Flight Procedures and training on Crew Training Simulators. Aeromedical training, Periodical flying practice and Yoga are also included as part of the training.





In a hypothetical situation, the spaceflight will travel high up to 15 km. An imaginary glitch will force the team to control a safe landing to the sea. The “ crew module” of the spaceflight will also land in the ocean which should be recovered. The Navy team was trained on this program today in Kochi. Bangalore ISRO's human space flight Centre director M Mohanan conducted the training session along with guidance from Indian Navy.





The standard operation to bring back the astronauts to safer lands will only reach precision with continuous practice and drills. The training session was held in the Navy's water survival training facility in Kochi. First, the Navy team was trained in the pool and later in the ocean. The depth difference, the undulating waves, the turbulence, and the difficulties of darkness including a mission at night were well analysed.

The training will be conducted in a way to carve out experts within the Navy to rescue the crew members even in the most frightful of situations.







