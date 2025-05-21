



Pakistan and India have reached an agreement to withdraw the additional troop reinforcements and weaponry deployed during their recent conflict, returning to their peacetime positions by the end of May 2025.





This decision follows a four-day military confrontation that erupted after a terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir in April, which New Delhi accused Islamabad of supporting—a charge Pakistan denies.





The conflict, which began on May 7 with India's Operation Sindoor targeting alleged terrorist camps in Pakistan, quickly escalated into intense exchanges involving drones, missiles, aerial combat, and artillery. More than 70 people were killed in the fighting.





The hostilities came to an abrupt halt after US President Donald Trump announced a surprise ceasefire, which has held since its implementation on May 10. The ceasefire was brokered with significant international involvement, including diplomatic efforts by the United States and several other countries.





According to a senior Pakistani security official, both sides agreed to a phased withdrawal of the additional troops and equipment, focusing primarily on the heavily militarised Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.





The process was initially intended to be completed within ten days, but minor logistical issues caused some delays. The Indian Army confirmed that both countries had agreed to "immediate measures to ensure troop reduction from the borders and forward areas," reflecting a mutual commitment to de-escalate tensions and avoid further military confrontation.





The ceasefire agreement and troop withdrawal are seen as significant steps toward restoring normalcy along the border.





India has also resumed the daily border ceremony at the Attari-Wagah crossing, which had been briefly suspended during the conflict, signalling a return to routine interactions between the two countries.





The situation remains closely monitored, with both sides reiterating their commitment to refrain from aggressive actions and to continue confidence-building measures to maintain peace along the border.





Agencies







