

by Dev Pratap Kawale

Indian Space Research Organisation is one of the premier space organisation in the world. It is only space organisation in India. ISRO was found on 15 august 1969.





Today, ISRO has not only launched Indian satellites but also launched overseas satellites from around countries. ISRO also has launched missions to Moon and Mars which only a few nations have achieved.





Achievements of ISRO





1. Chandrayaan-1 mission help to detect water on moon , thus India was first nation to detect water.





2. ISRO successfully able complete Mars mission also known as Mangalyaan-1 or MOM-1 in Frist attempt.





3. ISRO has the highest success rate than NASA , ESA , etc.





4. ISRO has lower satellite launch cost than Space X , NASA , etc.





Future Projects of ISRO





1. Chandrayaan-3





Chandrayaan-3 mission will be successor of Chandrayaan-2 mission. This mission will have a Lander and rover. The lander will land in lunar south pole. It will be first successful soft landing mission of ISRO. The launch date is 12 July 2023.





2. Mangalyaan-2





Mangalyaan 2 will be the a second Mars mission currently undertaken by ISRO. The mission will be launch at year 2024. This mission will have orbiter to study more about Mars atmosphere.





3. Aditya-L1





Aditya L1 mission is first mission to Sun by ISRO. This mission would place a orbiter between Earth and Sun. This mission will study the solar atmosphere and solar magnetic storm. ISRO would be 3 Space Organisation after NASA and ESA to conduct sun mission. This mission will be launch at august - September 2023.





4. Shukrayaan-1





Shukrayaan is a planned orbiter mission to Venus. It will be first mission to Venus undertaken by ISRO. This mission will be used to study atmosphere and surface of the Venus. This mission is set to launch by 2024 December, though there are some reports that mission could be delay by 2030 or 2031.





5. Chandrayaan-4





Chandrayaan-4 or also known Lunar Polar Exploration. This mission is the joint venture between ISRO and JAXA. JAXA will provide launch vehicle H3 and rover , while ISRO will provide lander for this mission. The mission is set to launch by 2025. There speculations that NASA could also join this mission.





6. Gaganyaan





Gaganyaan is the first crew space to undertake by ISRO. This mission will help ISRO to undertake many upcoming human space program. The unmanned mission will be launch by 2024 and the manned mission will be launch by 2025.





7. Chandrayaan-5





This mission is set to launch at time period of 2030. This mission will have a Lander , rover , drilling machine attach to rover. This mission will used to drills the samples of Moon and study those samples and to transmit data to earth.





8. Mangalyaan-3





This mission will be the first landing mission to Mars by ISRO and 3 Mars mission by ISRO. This mission is set to launch by 2030. This mission will have a Lander and rover. This mission will used to study more about Mars surface.





9. ISRO Space Station





ISRO space station is an upcoming mission of ISRO. This space station will have weight of 20 tons at 400km above the earth atmosphere. India will be the fourth country to launch a space station of its own after US , USSR and China. The mission is set for launch by 2035.





ISRO Commercial Industry





ISRO has been launch nearly 34 nations satellites in earth orbit. Many private companies are seeing ISRO to launch there satellites instead of SpaceX. The main reason is that ISRO launch cost is less than Space X and have higher success rate. For this purpose ISRO has setup it's own commercial arm company known has New India Space Limited. The most recent is OneWeb satellites launch by ISRO. This will allow ISRO generate more income to fund for it's future programs.





Conclusion





Though ISRO currently doesn't have capability like NASA , etc. But in the future ISRO could overtake NASA. However, ISRO has already overtake NASA in some fields. Thus in the future ISRO could be become the world best space organisation.







