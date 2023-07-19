HAL AMCA is a 5th generation combat aircraft currently under development by HAL for the IAF. HAL AMCA MK-1 is set to enter service by 2030 and the MK-2 by 2035. Unlike MK-1 which will be powered by GE-F414 engine, The MK-2 will be powered by new engine which will be develop by India and France. HAL AMCA MK-2 will have many 6th generation combat capabilities to match with upcoming 6 generation combat aircraft of the world. Thus MK-2 could be a 5.5 generation combat aircraft.

Currently both India and France have agreed on developing fifth generation engine for HAL AMCA. With this new engine HAL AMCA MK-2 will be ready for production by 2035. It is possible that IAF could operate at least 25-30 squadrons of HAL AMCA by 2050.

2. HAL AMCA could pair with UCAV and UAV such as CATS WARRIOR , DRDO GHATAK and other surveillance UAV

Since the PLAAF already operates nearly 150+ J 20 fifth generation combat aircraft and upcoming J-31 which will enter service by 2030s. The IAF should at least 10 squadrons of HAL AMCA by 2040 to match that of the PLAAF. Another reason is that in the future China could export one of its stealth combat jets to Pakistan. Pakistan is also interested in procuring Turkey's fifth generation combat aircraft, therefore, IAF should have 25 Squadrons of HAL AMCA to counter the Pakistanis.





The main factor is that by 2040 all order obligations for TEJAS MK-1A and MK-2 would be fulfilled. By 2040 IAF could operate nearly 125+ HAL AMCA. The production of HAL AMCA could be at 30 aircraft per year by 2040.





