



IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s





Buried under the optics of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emanuel Macron's bilateral meeting in Paris was a crucial technology related to an engine to be fitted in the new 13-tonne helicopter that India is designing and plans to produce.





Called the ‘Indian Multi-Role Helicopter’ (IMRH), it is expected to replace the Russian Mi-17 helicopters in the Indian Air Force fleet. Its naval variant, ‘Deck-Based Multi-Role Helicopter’ (DBMRH), has been planned too and is being designed simultaneously.





Public sector giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and French engine maker Safran had earlier announced a tie-up to produce the engine for the helicopter. A statement after the PM Modi-Macron meeting, put out by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said, “A shareholders’ agreement between HAL and Safran has concluded for engine development.” HAL will participate in the design, development and production of the core engine components.





The IMRH is expected to be launched in 2027, said sources. In February, PM Modi had inaugurated a new HAL factory spread across 615 acres and equipped with the infrastructure to produce the IMRH.





At the ground level within HAL, the preliminary design review has been carried out. HAL is looking at a new business model to see if a public-private partnership can be worked out and is not averse to Indian or foreign companies joining hands.





Safran already has a joint venture with HAL to manufacture engines for the advanced light helicopter (ALH), weighing 5.5 tonnes. Some 284 of these twin-engine helicopters are flying. This is the only helicopter to be designed and manufactured in India while the rest are of the US, Russian, French and the United Kingdom origin.





The MEA statement had a vital development for the ALH engine. “A contract (has) concluded between Safran and HAL for the transfer of technology of forging and castings for Shakti Engine (used in the ALH),” it said. With this, said sources, HAL would gain in technology to produce engines.







