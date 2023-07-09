



The Indian Army has inducted many new equipment and systems which have helped cut down the fatigue of the troops





With over 50,000 troops deployed in the eastern Ladakh sector, Indian Army is adding new weapon systems like the M4 quick reaction vehicles and Dhanush howitzers to add strength to its reaction capability and firepower.





India Today reporters witnessed the new combat equipment along with newer vehicles to make operations easy for the troops deployed there at the Nyoma military station located at a height of around 14,500 feet.





In recent times, the Indian Army has inducted many new equipment and systems which have helped cut down the fatigue of the troops.





The Army in the recent past has inducted the made-in-India Dhanush howitzer which has been developed based on the Transfer of Technology for the Bofors howitzers and has been made more advanced.





Captain V Mishra from the Regiment of Artillery said the Dhanush howitzer can strike targets at up to 48 km, and has been inducted in the Eastern Ladakh sector, last year itself.





The M4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicle has the capability to carry 10 fully equipped combat-ready troops to the forward locations.





Another Made in India platform which appears to be very useful for moving troops at very high speeds to the forward locations is the M4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicle, which can carry 10 combat-ready armed troops to the forward locations, along the Line of Actual Control. It can move at speeds of around 60-80 Km per hour, even in the harsh terrain of the Ladakh sector, according to Army officers deployed in the sector.





The need to have such light armour-protected vehicles was felt when the adversary troops were using their fast-moving vehicles to reach the forward locations quickly, during face-offs in the early phases of the military standoff.





The M4 Quick Reaction Force Vehicles started getting inducted into the force last year, and the Army has plans of inducting more such vehicles in the forward areas in the Eastern Ladakh sector.





Using the emergency financial powers given by the government to buy equipment to help carry out operations post-2020 standoff, the Army has also inducted All-Terrain Vehicles in significant numbers.





These vehicles, with the capability to carry four to six troops in one go, are being used to carry loads and equipment to forward posts to sustain the troops there.





It can also be used for moving troops to locations where they have to be deployed faster along with their equipment to tackle emergency situations.





The vehicles have shown the capability to operate even in very high altitude areas, including places where forces have been deployed for the first time after the standoff that started in 2020.





The surveillance equipment in the Army inventory has also been strengthened as the new Tata Rajak system has been inducted into the force which can observe or detect humans from more than 15 km, and vehicles from more than 25 km.





The new equipment is helping the forces to keep an eye on the movement of the adversaries across the LAC.





The Army is also planning to induct the Made in India K-9 Vajra self-propelled artillery guns in the eastern Ladakh sector, as they have proven to be successful in the last couple of years.







