



The Hilux cleared two months of rigorous evaluation by the Northern Command of the Indian Army. This is Toyota’s first-ever order from the Indian Army. Hilux is powered by a 2.8-litre turbo-diesel engine. Joins other SUVs in the Army’s fleet such as the Scorpio, Safari Storme





Toyota Kirloskar Motor has delivered the first batch of the Hilux pick-up truck to the Indian Army. The Hilux was put through two months of rigorous evaluation by the Northern Command of the Indian Army’s Technical Evaluation Committee to be inducted into the fleet. It was tested in rough terrain and extreme weather – ranging from an altitude of 13,000ft to sub-zero temperatures.





The Indian Army has had numerous 4x4s in its fleet ranging from the Maruti Gypsy, Mahindra Scorpio, Tata Safari Storme (GS800) and Tata Xenon pick-up, just to name a few. The Hilux becomes the newest 4x4 the join the fleet, quite understandably for its off-road capability and Toyota’s renowned reliability. However, it’s not known if the Army-spec Hilux has been modified in any manner over the civilian-spec model.





In a statement, the Army said: “We are happy to receive the first fleet of Toyota Hilux, which measures up to the requirements of the Indian Army. We acknowledge TKM’s support to customise the Hilux, passing through our stringent road tests with its strong off-roading strengths and extreme performance under stringent weather, difficult terrain conditions, which is key to our requirements. We look forward to utilising this fleet of Hilux for the purposes meant.”





Recently, the Indian Army also acquired a fleet of the Mahindra Scorpio Classic, which is touted to replace the older units of the Maruti Gypsy that have served the Army for almost two decades. The armed forces are also looking to integrate EVs into its fleet, with the Indian Air Force recently acquiring 12 Tata Nexon EVs for its services.





Toyota Hilux: Engine And Specs





Under the hood, the Hilux gets a 2.8-litre, four-cylinder turbo-diesel that produces 204hp and 420Nm of torque (500Nm in the case of the automatic). Transmission options on the Hilux include a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.





The Hilux gets a four-wheel drive system as standard, and for improved off-road ability, it also gets a low-range gearbox, and front and rear electronic differential locks. It has an approach angle of 29 degrees and a departure angle of 26 degrees. Additionally, the Hilux has a water-wading capacity of 700mm.







