



Jakarta: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Russian counterpart on Thursday and discussed issues regarding the regional and international agendas, including interaction within the framework of Shanghai Cooperation organisation (SCO) and BRICS.





The two leaders met on the sidelines of the ASEAN (The Association of Southeast Asian Nations) events in Jakarta, where they discussed a number of topical issues of bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas.





“On July 13, on the sidelines of the ASEAN ministerial events in Jakarta, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with External Affairs Minister of India Dr S. Jaishankar. During the conversation, a number of topical issues of bilateral relations and cooperation in various areas was touched upon. They exchanged views on key problems on the regional and international agendas, including interaction within the SCO and BRICS,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.





Taking to Twitter, the EAM posted, "Met with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov of Russia in Jakarta today. Discussed bilateral economic issues, as also matters pertaining to the Ukraine conflict."





The Russian Foreign Ministry also tweeted about the meeting between Jaishankar and Lavrov on Thursday.





Earlier, on Wednesday, the External Affairs Minister (EAM) met ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn in Indonesia, suggesting India-ASEAN dialogues in finance, cyber and maritime domains.





EAM Jaishankar is on a six-day visit to Indonesia and Thailand since July 12 and his overseas engagements in these two countries will culminate on July 18.





Jaishankar is in Jakarta for the Foreign Ministers’ Meetings under the ASEAN framework in the format, ASEAN-India, East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum on July 13-14.







