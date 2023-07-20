



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Tuesday successfully performed the third orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft.





The next firing is planned for July 20 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.





"The third orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) is performed successfully from ISTRAC (ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network)/ISRO, Bangalore," it said.





The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.











