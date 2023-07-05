



A five-member Training delegation from Lebanese Armed Forces led by Brigadier General Hussein Bazzi are on a visit to Southern Naval Command, Kochi and Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala from 03 - 08 Jul 23. During the ongoing visit, the delegation interacted with Rear Admiral Upal Kundu, Chief Staff Officer (Training) and held discussions on issues of interoperability and collaboration between the two forces in the field of training.





The delegation visited Headquarters Sea Training (HQST) and interacted with Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Sea Training. Professional interactions were held on varied aspects of Operational Sea Training.





The delegation also visited various training establishments of Southern Naval Command at Kochi and witnessed state of the art training infrastructure, facilities and demonstration on simulators. On completion of visit at Kochi, the delegation would proceed to INA Ezhimala for exploring avenues of mutual cooperation in the field of Naval training.







