



KARGIL VIJAY DIWAS 2023





Every year India celebrates its victory over Pakistan in a war that lasted for more than 2 months. Kargil War, the fiasco that caught India by surprise was fought on, what is called the “highest battlefield of the world” and claimed lives of over 500 Indian Armed Forces personals. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Officials of armed forces of India honour the families of the fallen and pay their tribute at the Kargil War memorial.





Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated annually on 26th July to mark the victory over Pakistan in Operation Vijay recapturing and regaining full control of its crowned possession of Tololing, Tiger Hill and Point 4875 of Kargil region, marking the end of Kargil War.





Significance of Kargil War





Kargil War was an armed conflict between Indian Armed Forces and Pakistani forces and militants that infiltrated into the Leh and Kargil Sector of Jammu Kashmir. Pakistani forces occupied key strategic positions along the LOC (Line of Control) which serves as the border for Indian and Pakistani territory. The incursion by Pakistani forces was aimed to cut of the crucial highway connecting Srinagar to Leh, disrupting the communication and transportation line.





Immense clashes took place between the Indian Armed Forces and Pakistani militants with Pakistani regular at the height of 5000m above from the sea level. For over 2 months, Indian Forces pushed back the intruders off its territory, despite of taking heavy toll. The official casualty report stated 527 dead and 1363 wounded, few of whom we know today, 13J&K Rifle Captain Vikram Batra, 2nd Raj Rif Captain Vijayant Thapar, 1/11 Gorkha Rifle LT. Manoj Kumar Pandey and many more.





Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023





Ladakh’s Kargil is all set to commemorate 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Indian Armed Forces victory in the Kargil war 1999 and to pay tribute to the act of valour and sacrifice shown by the Indian soldiers defending its territory from the intruders. Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arriving on Wednesday, with prominent Armed forces officials will pay their respect and tribute to the martyrs of Kargil war.







