



Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Terrorist attacked at a check post in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Sunday.





As per the details, the terrorists attacked the check post in Bara Spin Qubur in the limits of Khyber police station. The terrorists opened fire and hurled hand grenades. Police and the FC personnel forced retaliated, forcing the terrorists to flee the scene.





Following the incident, security has been beefed up after the attack in the area.





The military's media wing said, "Own troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location. Resultantly, 1 terrorist sniper got killed."





Last week, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said that 665 terror attacks were reported in the province between June 18, 2022, and June 18, 2023. This also includes 15 suicide bombs.





In North Waziristan tribal district alone, 140 terror operations comprising eight suicide bombings, 37 IED and three hand grenade explosions, five rocket attacks, and 85 fire incidents were reported, according to the list of "Motive Wise Terrorism Incidents" published by the provincial police.







