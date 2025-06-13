

India's defence procurement decisions have increasingly become a reflection of its broader strategic autonomy aspirations, particularly in the context of fifth-generation fighter aircraft acquisition. The debate between Russia's Su-57 and America's F-35 represents more than a simple military hardware comparison—it embodies fundamental questions about technological sovereignty, geopolitical alignment, and long-term defence independence that will shape India's military capabilities for decades to come.

The Strategic Context: India's Air Force Modernisation Urgency

The Indian Air Force currently operates only 31 fighter squadrons against its sanctioned strength of 42, creating a critical capability gap that demands immediate attention. This shortfall has become more pronounced as India phases out ageing platforms including MiG-21, Jaguar, and Mirage 2000 fighters, while simultaneously facing evolving regional threats. The urgency for modernisation has intensified following Pakistan's confirmation of acquiring up to 40 Chinese J-35 fifth-generation stealth fighters, with deliveries expected to begin as early as August 2025.





India's indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, while promising, will not see operational aircraft before 2035, leaving a decade-long capability gap that necessitates foreign procurement to maintain regional air superiority. The IAF's modernisation roadmap aims to achieve 60 squadrons by 2047, requiring the induction of 500-600 new fighters over the next two decades. This ambitious expansion plan underscores the critical importance of selecting the right fifth-generation platform that aligns with India's long-term strategic objectives.





Technology Transfer And Indigenous Manufacturing: The Fundamental Divide





The most significant differentiator between the Russian and American offers lies in their approach to technology transfer and local manufacturing capabilities. Russia has offered unprecedented access to the Su-57's source code, allowing India complete customisation and integration of indigenous systems including GaN-based AESA radars, Indian-developed mission computers, and native weapons like the Astra missile. This level of technological transparency represents a paradigm shift in defence cooperation, enabling India to develop genuine indigenous capabilities rather than mere assembly operations.





In stark contrast, the United States maintains strict export controls under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), which severely limit technology sharing even with close allies. The F-35 program exemplifies this restrictive approach, with the US historically denying technology transfer requests for the aircraft to countries including Israel, Japan, Australia, and Italy. These restrictions fundamentally conflict with India's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, which prioritise indigenous defence manufacturing and technological self-reliance.





The success of the Su-30MKI program demonstrates the viability of deep Indo-Russian defence cooperation, with over 260 aircraft produced at HAL's facilities under comprehensive technology transfer arrangements. Russia's willingness to extend similar cooperation for the Su-57, including co-production at existing Sukhoi manufacturing infrastructure, offers significant advantages in terms of cost, timeline, and technological absorption compared to establishing entirely new F-35 production capabilities.





Cost Considerations And Operational Economics





Financial analysis reveals substantial cost differentials that could influence procurement decisions and fleet size capabilities. Current estimates suggest the Su-57 costs approximately $35-40 million per unit, while the F-35A is priced at $80-110 million per aircraft. This cost advantage could enable India to acquire larger numbers of fifth-generation fighters within existing budget constraints, potentially allowing for more comprehensive fleet modernisation.





The F-35 program's financial trajectory raises additional concerns, with the Pentagon projecting total sustainment costs of $1.58 trillion through 2088—44% higher than originally forecast in 2018. Government accountability assessments indicate that F-35 fleet availability has "trended downward considerably" over the past five years, with none of the variants meeting availability goals. These sustainment challenges, combined with heavy reliance on contractor support, create long-term operational vulnerabilities that could compromise mission readiness during critical periods.





Geopolitical Implications And Strategic Autonomy





India's defence procurement decisions must account for potential sanctions risks under the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), particularly given India's continued military cooperation with Russia. While the US has indicated that CAATSA is "not designed to take punitive action" against countries with legacy Russian systems, the legislation creates ongoing uncertainty about future cooperation and technology access.





The United States has demonstrated willingness to use defence exports as diplomatic leverage, with documented delays in Apache helicopter deliveries and engine technology transfers serving as examples of this approach. Russia's consistent delivery record, including during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and subsequent conflicts, contrasts with American tendencies to condition defence cooperation on broader policy alignment.





India's emphasis on strategic autonomy requires defence partnerships that respect its independent foreign policy positions rather than seeking to constrain them through technological dependence. The differential treatment of countries under US export control regimes, where even close allies face restrictions on technology access and modification rights, fundamentally conflicts with India's sovereignty requirements.





Technical Capabilities And Operational Suitability





Both aircraft represent different design philosophies that reflect their countries' strategic priorities. The F-35 emphasizes network-centric warfare capabilities and all-aspect stealth optimization, making it highly effective for penetrating contested airspace as part of larger coalition operations. However, its design priorities may not fully align with India's operational requirements for independent operations across diverse threat scenarios.





The Su-57 prioritizes manoeuvrability, super-cruise capability, and front-aspect stealth while maintaining strong air-to-air combat performance. These characteristics better suit India's strategic requirements for high-altitude operations along the China border and independent air superiority missions. The aircraft's emphasis on agility and multi-role capabilities provides greater operational flexibility for the diverse threat scenarios India faces across its extended borders.





Technical reliability concerns surrounding the F-35 include documented issues with stealth coating, sustained supersonic flight capabilities, helmet-mounted displays, and vulnerability to lightning strikes. These problems, combined with ejection seat safety issues for lighter pilots and various mission-critical deficiencies, raise questions about the platform's operational readiness.





Integration With Existing Defence Ecosystem





India's defence infrastructure already accommodates substantial Russian-origin systems, with approximately 60% of military hardware originating from Russian sources including BrahMos missiles, Su-30MKI aircraft, S-400 systems, and T-72 tanks. The successful integration of these platforms demonstrates established logistics, training, and maintenance ecosystems that could readily accommodate Su-57 operations with minimal additional infrastructure investment.





The recent success of Russian-origin systems during Operation Sindoor, including BrahMos missiles and S-400 air defence systems, has reinforced confidence in Russian technology performance under operational conditions. Ongoing India-Russia cooperation in developing advanced BrahMos variants further demonstrates the potential for continued technological collaboration and capability enhancement.





F-35 integration would require establishing entirely new training, maintenance, and logistics systems, significantly increasing total program costs and implementation timelines. The aircraft's requirement for specialized facilities, as demonstrated by Canada's experience where US authorities warned of inadequate hosting capabilities, could necessitate substantial infrastructure investments.





Conclusion: Strategic Imperatives And Long-term Considerations





India's choice between the Su-57 and F-35 ultimately reflects fundamental decisions about technological sovereignty, strategic partnerships, and defence independence. While the F-35 offers advanced stealth capabilities and proven combat performance, its restrictive technology transfer policies, high costs, and export limitations conflict with India's long-term strategic objectives.





The Su-57 option, despite potential limitations in all-aspect stealth compared to the F-35, provides superior alignment with India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" vision through comprehensive technology transfer, cost-effective acquisition, and integration with existing defence ecosystems. Russia's demonstrated willingness to respect India's strategic autonomy while providing genuine technological cooperation represents a more sustainable approach to defence modernisation.





As India navigates an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, defence procurement decisions must prioritise long-term technological independence over short-term capability gaps. The Su-57 program offers a pathway toward genuine defence industrial capability development, positioning India as a regional defence technology leader while maintaining strategic flexibility in an uncertain international order. Until indigenous programs like the AMCA reach fruition, partnerships that enhance rather than constrain India's technological sovereignty represent the most prudent approach to maintaining regional security and advancing national defence capabilities.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







