



Israel has strongly condemned the actions taken by French authorities and the organisers of the Paris Air Show, where black partition walls were erected around Israeli defence industry exhibits at the event’s opening on June 16, 2025.





The move, described by Israel’s Ministry of Defence as “outrageous and unprecedented,” involved visually isolating Israeli booths from the rest of the exhibition, effectively segregating them from dozens of other international exhibitors.





The controversy erupted after French authorities, acting on a directive from the General Secretariat for Defence and National Security under the French prime minister, ordered that Israeli companies remove offensive weapons systems from their displays.





This demand was made at the last minute, after Israeli defence officials and companies had already completed setting up their booths. Israel categorically rejected the order, prompting organizers to erect the black walls overnight, separating the Israeli pavilions from others.





French officials cited concerns over the display of “offensive weapons” that could be used in Gaza, stating that the Israeli firms—among them Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), Rafael, Uvision, Elbit, and Aeronautics—were showcasing drones, guided bombs, and missiles in violation of agreements with Israeli authorities. The action came despite a recent French appeals court ruling against activist groups seeking to block Israeli participation due to the ongoing war in Gaza, a decision that had otherwise cleared the way for Israel’s presence at the show.





Israel’s Defence Ministry accused the French side of hiding behind political considerations to exclude Israeli technologies that compete with French defence industries. The ministry’s statement called the move “ugly and improper,” arguing that it was motivated by both policy-driven and commercial interests. Israeli officials also noted that such treatment was discriminatory, especially as other countries with contentious records, such as China and Turkey, did not face similar restrictions.





The incident drew sharp reactions from Israeli leadership. President Isaac Herzog described the closure of the pavilions as “outrageous,” likening it to the creation of an “Israeli ghetto” at the event and calling for an immediate correction of the situation. Boaz Levy, CEO of Israel Aerospace Industries, expressed deep personal and national offence, referencing his family’s Holocaust history and condemning what he saw as discrimination against Israelis and Jews.





The Paris Air Show, held biennially at Le Bourget Airport, is the world’s largest and oldest aerospace exhibition, attracting thousands of visitors and exhibitors from across the globe. The 2025 edition, running from June 16 to 22, has been marked by heightened geopolitical tensions, not only due to the Israel-France dispute but also in the context of the ongoing conflicts involving Israel, Iran, and Gaza.





The timing of the incident is particularly sensitive, as Israel recently conducted pre-emptive strikes against Iranian nuclear sites, citing intelligence that Iran had reached a critical stage in its nuclear weapons program. The region remains volatile, with ongoing missile exchanges between Israel and Iran, further intensifying international scrutiny and diplomatic pressures.





Israel’s condemnation of the black walling of its arms makers at the Paris Air Show highlights deepening diplomatic rifts, accusations of commercial and political bias, and the broader impact of Middle Eastern conflicts on international industry events. The episode underscores the intersection of defence, diplomacy, and global trade, as well as the challenges of balancing national interests within international forums.





Based On ANI Report







