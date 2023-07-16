



Indo French Naval cooperation is a key element of strengthening regional maritime security and stability in the Indo Pacific region



Partnership in the Indian Ocean Area in March 2018. The vision document stated that the two democracies “shared concerns about emerging challenges in the IOR, including the security of maritime traffic in the face of terrorism and piracy, particularly in the Horn of Africa; respect of international law by all states, an organised crime such as trafficking and illegal fishing; climate change, environmental and natural resource protection.”





Recently. French Navy Ships FS Dixmude, an amphibious helicopter carrier, and the La Fayette frigate visited Kochi from 6-10 Mar 2023 as part of circumnavigation mission.





Defence Aspects of The PM's Visit





One of the key highlights of this visit are the defence deals worth over Rs 90,000 crore. This includes 26 Rafale M aircraft including 22 single seaters and four trainer versions. The three additional submarines from DCNS are a part of the Scorpene deal under Ministry of Defence’s Project 75 aimed at planned procurement of diesel-electric submarines for the Indian Navy.





The Navy is believed to have recently shortlisted the twin-engine, Rafale-M over Boeing’s F/A-18 Block III Super Hornet naval fighter following trials for possible deployment aboard INS Vikrant, the newly commissioned aircraft carrier. One of the factors could also be due to the French fighter’s “commonality” with the 36 Rafales that have been inducted in the Indian Air Force.





There are also reports that defence major Safran will jointly design, develop, test, manufacture, and certify an engine with India that will empower twin-engine advanced multi-role combat aircraft (AMCA) and the twin-engine deck-based fighter for Indian Aircraft Carriers which includes 100% transfer of technology.





France has expressed its willingness to partner the DRDO, DAE, and the Navy in building six SSNs. The Navy’s SSN project was approved in early 2015, with the first such 6,000-tonne boats scheduled for completion by 2032-33. The SSNs were intended to supplement and operationally support the Navy’s four locally designed and constructed 7,000-tonne Arihant-class nuclear powered missile submarines (SSBNs), built with Russian knowhow and technical assistance.





Earlier this year, France had offered to jointly develop SSNs with India under the aegis of its Atmanirbharta initiative designed to enhance self-sufficiency in materiel requirements, by transferring technology based on its Barracuda-class SSNs, the first of which, INS Suffren, was commissioned into the French Navy in mid-2022.





Conclusion





As the Indian troops marched in the Bastille Day Parade the French public should be made aware that the presence of these troops, especially those of the Punjab Regiment, not only marks 25 years of the “Strategic Dialogue”, but also the significant role it played during World War I, when the Indian Servicemen served with credit and honour on the battlefields of France and Flanders. The Punjab Regiment had fought in France in the battle of Neuve Chapelle.





France is one of India’s most trusted strategic partners. This visit also delivers common initiatives to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and is an opportunity for India and France to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India’s G20 Presidency. Defence undoubtedly remains a major pillar of our relationship. Both countries share not only interests but also values.







