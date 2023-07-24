



Days after it launched the Chandrfayaan-3 mission on its way to the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for its next big launch.





The Indian space agency will launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C56) mission on July 30, 2023 at 6:30 a.m. The PSLV-C56 will lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, carrying the DS-SAR satellite and six co-passengers into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO).





The PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to the successful PSLV-C55 mission launched in April this year. This variant of the PSLV does not use solid rocket strap-on motors in its first stage for added thrust, making it a flexible launch vehicle that can be adapted according to mission requirements.





The primary payload, the DS-SAR satellite, weighs 360 kg and is developed under a partnership between DSTA, representing the Government of Singapore, and ST Engineering. The satellite carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This advanced technology allows the DS-SAR to provide all-weather day and night coverage, capable of imaging at 1m-resolution at full polarimetry.





Once operational, the DS-SAR will support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Singapore government and offer multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for ST Engineering's commercial customers.





Accompanying the DS-SAR are six co-passenger satellites, which include VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite; ARCADE, an experimental satellite; SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite with a technology demonstrator payload; NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban and remote locations; Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite set to orbit at low earth orbit; and ORB-12 STRIDER, a satellite developed under international collaboration.





This upcoming mission follows ISRO's successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 moon mission on July 14, 2023.





The PSLV-C56 launch just two weeks after the LVM-3 launch is a significant step in ISRO's ambitious space exploration program, demonstrating the organisation's commitment to advancing India's capabilities in space technology and its contribution to global space research.







