



India has responded promptly to the devastating air crash in Dhaka, Bangladesh, by dispatching a team of burn-specialist doctors and nurses, as part of an urgent medical support initiative.





The accident, involving a Bangladesh Air Force F-7 fighter jet, took place at the Milestone School and College campus in the Diabari area of Dhaka on Monday afternoon.





The aircraft, engaged in a training mission and piloted by Flight Lieutenant Mohammad Towkir Islam Sagar, crashed into the campus, resulting in a tragic loss of life and many injuries. The pilot was among those who perished in the incident.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India confirmed on Tuesday, July 23, that a specialized medical team is scheduled to visit Dhaka shortly. This deployment comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of condolence and assurance of support to the people of Bangladesh in the wake of the disaster.





The medical team will not only provide immediate care and treatment to the victims but will also assess the patients’ conditions and recommend further specialised treatment in India if necessary. Depending on the primary assessment, additional medical teams from India may also be sent to augment ongoing efforts.





The Indian High Commission in Dhaka has formally written to the Government of Bangladesh, requesting details of any critical medical support required, including arrangements for the injured to be transferred to India for advanced care if needed. The High Commission has reiterated its commitment to provide all necessary facilitation and assistance.





As the nation mourns, the authorities in Bangladesh, led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, have expressed deep sorrow and declared national mourning in memory of the victims.





Describing the event as an “irreparable loss” not only for the Bangladesh Air Force but also for the families of students, parents, and staff at Milestone School and College, Yunus called upon all relevant agencies, especially hospitals, to handle the aftermath with utmost priority.





He further emphasized the government's commitment to investigating the cause of the accident and ensuring comprehensive support for victims and their families.





The death toll from the incident has risen to 27, underlining the severity of the tragedy. The joint response between India and Bangladesh highlights the strong bilateral ties and the shared commitment to humanitarian relief during times of crisis.





India’s swift medical support is expected to play a crucial role in the ongoing treatment and recovery of the victims, fostering hope and reinforcing solidarity between the neighbouring countries.





