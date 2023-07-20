



There have been three operations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the last three days. In total, eight terrorists have been killed in these three operations





Two terrorists were killed in an infiltration bid in the Macchil sector of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The operation took place close to the line of control early Wednesday morning (July 19). Bodies of both terrorists have been recovered from the operation site.





According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, four AK rifles, six hand grenades, and war-like stores have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists.





"In a joint operation carried by Army, Kupwara Police & BSF, two terrorists have been killed in the Machhal sector in an operation. Two dead bodies of terrorists along with arms & ammunition have been recovered. Operation in progress. Details shall follow." said Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir Police.







