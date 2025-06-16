



Production Ramp-Up Following Engine Supply Resolution





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is experiencing a significant breakthrough in its flagship TEJAS MK-1A Light Combat Aircraft program, primarily driven by the resolution of long-standing engine supply challenges from GE Aerospace, reported Flight Global.





The company's Chairman and Managing Director, Dr. DK Sunil, who assumed leadership in September 2024, has expressed optimism about receiving 12 F404-IN20 engines during the current financial year ending March 2026, enabling the delivery of an equal number of TEJAS MK-1A aircraft to the Indian Air Force.





The engine supply bottleneck, which had plagued the program for nearly two years, stemmed from GE Aerospace's decision to shut down the F404 production line in 2016 after completing deliveries for the original TEJAS MK-1 program. When HAL placed an order for 99 additional engines in 2021 under a $716 million contract, GE faced the complex challenge of restarting a dormant production line and re-engaging its global supply chain, a process further complicated by post-pandemic supply chain disruptions.





Enhanced Production Capacity And Manufacturing Strategy





HAL has strategically expanded its manufacturing infrastructure to meet the Indian Air Force's urgent squadron replenishment requirements. The company currently operates three dedicated production lines for the TEJAS program: two facilities in Bengaluru with a combined capacity of 16 aircraft annually, and a newly established line in Nashik that adds an additional eight aircraft per year. This configuration enables HAL to achieve its target production rate of 24 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft annually by 2026, a significant increase from the originally planned 16 units.





The manufacturing strategy has been further enhanced through strategic partnerships with private sector companies contracted to produce major fuselage assemblies and wing components, effectively creating what Sunil describes as a "fourth production line". This distributed manufacturing approach not only increases overall capacity but also strengthens India's aerospace industrial base by involving multiple stakeholders in the production ecosystem.





Advanced Technological Capabilities of TEJAS MK-1A





The TEJAS MK-1A represents a substantial technological advancement over its predecessor, incorporating over 40 enhancements that significantly improve its combat effectiveness. The aircraft features an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar system, specifically the indigenous UTTAM AESA radar developed by DRDO's Electronics and Radar Development Establishment. This sophisticated radar system provides detection ranges exceeding 100 kilometres, can track up to 50 targets simultaneously, and offers 18 operational modes covering air-to-air, air-to-ground, and air-to-sea missions.





Additional technological improvements include enhanced cockpit displays, a new mission computer with expanded weapons integration capabilities, and a Unified Electronic Warfare Suite (UEWS) with self-protection jammers. The aircraft also incorporates in-flight refuelling capability and an indigenous Onboard Oxygen Generation System, extending its operational endurance and reducing dependency on ground support infrastructure. These enhancements position the TEJAS MK-1A as a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter aircraft capable of competing with international counterparts.





Contract Portfolio And Future Procurement





HAL currently holds a contract for 83 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft worth approximately ₹48,000 crore, signed in February 2021. The company expects to secure an additional follow-up order for 97 aircraft valued at ₹67,000 crore, which Sunil anticipates will be finalised within the current year. This potential expansion would bring the total TEJAS MK-1A order book to 180 aircraft, representing a significant commitment by the Indian Air Force to indigenous fighter aircraft production.





The delivery timeline for the existing 83-aircraft contract has been revised to accommodate the engine supply delays, with HAL now targeting completion by 2028-29 rather than the originally planned 2029. The first TEJAS MK-1A aircraft is expected to be delivered by mid-2025, with the Nashik production line becoming fully operational by the first quarter of FY 2025-26.





Prachand Helicopter Program Expansion





In parallel with the TEJAS program, HAL is significantly expanding its Prachand Light Combat Helicopter production following a substantial order from the Indian Ministry of Defence. In March 2025, the government finalised contracts worth ₹62,700 crore ($7.5 billion) for 156 Prachand helicopters, with 90 units designated for the Indian Army and 66 for the Indian Air Force. This represents a major expansion from the initial 15 helicopters already delivered to the Indian military.





The new Prachand helicopters will feature enhanced weapons capabilities, including anti-tank guided missiles, addressing feedback from military users who identified this as a critical requirement. The helicopters will also incorporate improved maintainability features based on operational experience from the initial deliveries. The Prachand's unique capability to operate at altitudes exceeding 5,000 meters while carrying substantial offensive payloads makes it particularly valuable for India's high-altitude border regions.





International Market Prospects





HAL is actively pursuing international sales opportunities for both the TEJAS MK-1A and Prachand helicopter, with particular focus on markets in Africa and Asia. The Prachand has generated significant interest from several countries, including Nigeria, Argentina, Philippines, and Egypt. Nigeria appears closest to finalising a deal for four Prachand helicopters, which would make it the first export customer for this indigenous platform.





For the TEJAS program, HAL is exploring potential sales to countries including Argentina, Nigeria, Egypt, and the Philippines, with discussions reportedly in advanced stages regarding customised variants equipped with weapons systems such as the BrahMos-NG missile. The successful domestic adoption and validation of these platforms by the Indian military serves as a crucial credibility factor for international customers evaluating these indigenous defence products.





Strategic Impact On Indian Air Force Modernisation





The accelerated production of TEJAS MK-1A aircraft addresses a critical need for the Indian Air Force, which currently operates below its sanctioned squadron strength. Military analysts suggest that the IAF requires expansion to 50 squadrons, including both manned and unmanned platforms, to effectively counter regional threats in a two-front scenario. The TEJAS MK-1Aprogram represents a cornerstone of this modernisation effort, providing the air force with indigenous multi-role fighter capabilities while reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The integration of advanced weapons systems, including the developmental BrahMos-NG missile, will further enhance the aircraft's strike capabilities. This smaller version of India's successful BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is specifically designed for integration with lighter platforms like the TEJAS, expanding the aircraft's operational versatility and strategic value. The successful execution of both the TEJAS MK-1A and Prachand programs demonstrates India's growing capabilities in indigenous defence manufacturing and its commitment to achieving greater self-reliance in critical military technologies.





Based On Flight Global Report







