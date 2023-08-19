



In Jammu and Kashmir, security forces are squeezing the circle of terrorists and their sympathizers continuously. Two cross-border terrorist modules of Lashkar-e-Taiba involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition from across the border have been busted by forces in Uri. Eight terrorist associates have been arrested, and a huge cache of arms and ammunition was recovered.





SSP Baramulla Amod Nagpuri said that a joint team of Baramulla Police and Army during patrolling in the Churunda area of Uri noticed one suspected person roaming in the area. The person tried to flee while noticing patrolling party but was apprehended tactfully by the forces. During the search of the suspect, two Grenades were recovered from him and he was taken into custody immediately who was later identified as Showkat Ali Awan of Churunda Uri.





SSP further said that during further questioning, Showkat revealed the names of his accomplices, who were immediately arrested. Upon their disclosure, 2 Grenades, 1 Chinese Pistol, 1 Pistol Magazine and 4 live rounds were recovered.





Similarly, in another operation, Joint forces of Baramulla Police & Army during Naka checking at Powarian Thajal area of Uri signalled one vehicle to stop. Though the vehicle stopped, the driver and four persons boarding the vehicle insisted on being allowed to proceed to the hospital due to certain medical emergencies. This made the Naka party suspicious and they started searching the vehicle. During the search, 4 Hand Grenades, 2 Pistols, 2 Pistol Magazines, 10 live rounds & Rs 50,000 cash were recovered and were taken into custody immediately.





SSP Amod said that the accused were involved in the cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities.





In another major operation based on the specific information of BSF intelligence, a huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the Machil sector near LOC in Kupwara north Kashmir.





Officials said that after specific intelligence about the arms dump near LOC, a joint team of BSF, army and police launched a massive search operation in the Machil sector and successfully recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition which includes 5 AK Rifles, 7 Pistols, 4 Hand Grenades, and other incriminating material.





Meanwhile, today National Investigation Agency (NIA) also carried out raids at several places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a terror-funding-related case. Officials said that the raids took place in Pariwan village of Kulgam, Kralpora area of Kupwara and Chotigam village of Shopian district in Kashmir Valley and Bathandi area of Jammu region.







