



Leh: Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja Group and the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army has concluded the 4000kms+ drive – Manzil ka Safar in the Stallion Truck at Leh in the presence of Mr. Amandeep Singh, President LCV, International Operations, Defence & Power Solutions, Ashok Leyland; Major General Manjeet Singh Mokha, SM, Chief of Staff HQ XIV Corps; and Major General Sarabjit Singh Bakshi, SM, General Officer Commanding, Leh Sub Area. The drive, which covered the complete length of India, began on July 26 from Kanyakumari to honour the Kargil Vijay Diwas and the company’s 75th anniversary.





The Stallion, from Ashok Leyland has been a crucial part of the Indian Army supporting the defence mobility and logistics. The drive from Kanyakumari to Leh celebrates the long association of the Stallion with the Indian Army along with Ashok Leyland’s 75 years of operations. Ashok Leyland has been the largest supplier of the Indian Army for their logistics vehicles. 75,000 plus Stallion trucks are in operation with the Indian Army navigating in all tough terrains – from icy mountains to hot deserts. The three Stallion trucks that travelled through the Indian roads showcased the three major terrains that the Stallion has championed for the Indian Army – forests, deserts, and mountains.





Mr. Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “It’s a moment of great pride for all of us today as we complete the Manzil Ka Safar Stallion Drive on the occasion of 75 years of Ashok Leyland. We are proud to have a long-standing association with the Indian Army and support them with our mobility solutions. With our ‘Manzil ka Safar’, we have been able to connect with our celebrated veteran army officers who have played a crucial role in safeguarding our country. As we conclude our drive in Leh, we would like to express our sincere gratitude to the Indian Army for supporting us on this journey and believing in us.”





Mr. Amandeep Singh, President LCV, International Operations, Defence & Power Solutions, Ashok Leyland said, “The drive from Kanyakumari to Leh is a symbolic journey of fortitude, strength, and relentless dedication. We continue on, exemplifying the spirit of growth and nation-building as Ashok Leyland completes the “Manzil ka Safar” Stallion Drive to celebrate 75 years of excellence and our long affiliation with the Indian Army. This drive encapsulates our shared history, with the road representing both the direction we travel in and the togetherness that drives us onward.”





As Ashok Leyland commemorates its 75th anniversary, the month-long “Manzil ka Safar” has come to an end in Leh.







