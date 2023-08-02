



Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) achieved a major milestone by handing over the first Radio Frequency (RF) Seeker of Akash - Next Generation Weapon System to the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO).





The RF Seeker, a critical and technology-intensive subsystem used in Surface-to-Air Missiles and Air-to-Air Missiles for target tracking in the terminal phase, was produced at BDL's newly commissioned state-of-the-art Seeker Facility Centre (SFC).





The RF Seeker was designed by DRDO's Research Centre Imarat and manufactured by BDL at its advanced Seeker Facility Centre located in BDL's Kanchanbagh Unit.





In a special ceremony held at BDL's Kanchanbagh Unit on Wednesday, Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director of BDL, handed over the first RF Seeker manufactured by the company at this facility to Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary, Department of Defence Research & Development, and Chairman DRDO.





Dr Samir V Kamat, during the event, praised the establishment of the Seeker Facility Center at BDL, which has enabled India to achieve self-reliance in the production of RF seekers, contributing significantly to the goal of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (Self-Reliant India).





Commodore A. Madhavarao expressed pride in this accomplishment, stating that with the production of the RF Seeker, BDL has now joined an elite group of companies worldwide having complete capability for RF Seeker production.





The ceremony was attended by several high-ranking officials from DRDO and BDL.





This achievement marks a significant step forward in India's defence capabilities and reinforces the nation's commitment to becoming "Atmanirbhar" in crucial Defence Technologies, according to a statement from BDL.







