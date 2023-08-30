







CFF Fluid Control Limited informed in the exchange filing that the company has received an order for the supply of spares for the P 75 project worth Rs 85.54 crores. The order is to be executed by February 2025. The order is from the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.





Earlier, the company also bagged an order for the supply of spares of TWA MCA 62.5 system worth Rs 25.46 crores. The order was from the Ministry of Defence.





CFF Fluid Control Limited is primarily engaged in the business of manufacturing and servicing shipboard machinery. The company manufactures critical component systems and test facilities for submarines and surface ships for The Indian Navy. CFF Fluid Control was incorporated with the purpose of having a dedicated new entity focused on meeting the growing requirements of the Indian Navy, Mazagaon Dockyard, and Shipbuilders Limited.





As of FY23, the company has an order book worth 195.7 Crores with 90 per cent of orders from the Indian Navy, of which 93.8 crores are already completed.





The company have delivered multi-bagger returns of over 100 per cent returns.







