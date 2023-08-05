



Today, in another crucial manoeuvre the spacecraft will be injected into Moon's orbit. The Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) is set for around 7 pm on August 5, the Bangalore-headquartered national space agency said on Friday.





The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft has made significant progress, covering approximately two-thirds of the distance to the Moon since its launch on July 14, reported ISRO.





During the past three weeks, ISRO has executed a series of strategic moves, progressively increasing the spacecraft's distance from Earth. Notably, on August 1, a crucial slingshot manoeuvre was successfully employed to propel the craft from Earth's orbit towards the Moon.





Following the trans-lunar injection, the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft transitioned from Earth's orbit and began its trajectory towards the Moon. A pivotal event is scheduled for today , August 5, where the Lunar Orbit Injection (LOI) will be executed at approximately 7 pm, during the closest point to the Moon (Perilune).





ISRO assured that the health of India's third lunar mission remains normal, and they are gearing up for a soft-landing attempt on the lunar surface, expected on August 23.





Earlier on Tuesday, ISRO informed that the health of India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is normal - hours after it completed its orbits around the Earth and moved closer to the Moon.





The soft landing, the most challenging part of the mission, is planned for August 23. Chandrayaan 2 could not achieve this objective when communication with the Lander 'Vikram' was lost.





If success is achieved, Chandrayaan-3 will mark India's entry into an elite club of countries comprising the US, Russia and China that have successfully accomplished lunar landings.





The historic launch of India's third Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 on-board LVM3-M4 rocket also gave a major fillip to the country's first human spaceflight programme as the same launch vehicle with 'human rated' capability, would be used for the ambitious Gaganyaan mission.





The Bengaluru-headquartered ISRO is busy working on its flagship project, Gaganyaan, which envisages the demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a crew of three members to an orbit of 400kms for 3 days and bring them back safely to earth, by landing in sea waters.





According to scientists at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the 44.3 metre tall LVM3 rocket which carried the Chandrayaan-3 on July 14, would be the launch vehicle with 'human rated' capability.





The heavy lift launcher of ISRO, consists of three stages -- solid stage, liquid stage and cryogenic stage.





For the Gaganyaan program, LVM3 rocket is re-configured to meet the human rating requirements and has been christened as 'Human Rated LVM3', ISRO said and it would be capable of launching the Orbital Module to an Low Earth Orbit of 400kms.







