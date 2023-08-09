



Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manoeuvre performed on August 9, 2023





Chandrayaan-3 Mission highlights: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) performed the next Lunar bound orbit manoeuvre today, placing the spacecraft in 174 km x 1437 km orbit.





The previous orbit reduction move for Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft was performed successfully on Sunday as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The orbit achieved is 170 km x 4,313 km.





The planned soft landing on August 23 will mark a significant achievement for ISRO and India. If successful, Chandrayaan-3 will land near the challenging terrain of the moon's South Pole, a region that remains largely unexplored and where no other nation has landed before.







