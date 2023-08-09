



These engines will be primarily used in TEJAS MK-2 and AMCA stealth fighter jets





The fighter jet engine technology deal with the US is a game changer that will take India ahead in the coming decades and will become the basis of future indigenous engines that will power military aircraft, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chief CB Ananthakrishnan said.





Explaining in detail the landmark pact to manufacture GE Aviation’s F-414 INS6 engines in India that was announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, the senior executive said HAL will engage with the private sector as well to expedite production of the engines in India.





“This is a big game changer as far as engine technology is concerned. So far we had design and development capability for aircraft but did not have the capability to produce engines. The program with GE under transfer of technology will lead to a big tech absorption by the country and will become the basis of our future indigenously designed and developed engines,” Ananthakrishnan said.





Valued at close to $ 1 billion, the deal will lead to an 80% technology transfer for the engines, which will include coating for the hot end of the engine as well as crystal blades and laser drilling technology.





The HAL CMD said technology absorption of such magnitude will take India ahead for the next few decades and the private sector will be a partner in the future as well. “We want to engage the private sector in a bigger way. If we have to do everything, it is going to take a longer period. If we engage the private ecosystem, things can happen much faster,” he said.





The top executive shared that the first TEJAS MK-2 fighter aircraft, which will be fitted with the GE 414 engine is scheduled for its inaugural flight in December next year, with intense work underway to meet the deadline. “The production of the TEJAS MK-2 should start by 2027-28. By that time we will be manufacturing the engines here. We may even be able to further shorten this timeline,” he said.





On the next steps to take the deal further, the CMD said a memorandum of agreement has been signed with GE and after legislative clearances from the US, GE will be asked to submit its quotes and negotiations will commence. When the contract was last being negotiated in 2012, the American side had agreed to 58% technology transfer, which has now been enhanced to 80%.





As part of the deal, 99 engines will be manufactured in India and will power the MK-2 variant of the Light Combat Aircraft TEJAS. The Air Force has projected a demand for 120-130 of the TEJAS MK-2 fighters, which if accepted is likely to increase the size of the order beyond 99 engines. Besides, India is also developing twin engine deck-based fighters for the Navy that could also be powered by the F-414. The first two squadrons of the futuristic Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) could also be powered by the same engine.







