



The Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) scrambled their F-16 to intercept a helicopter spotted in their airspace today





SINGAPORE: Two of the republic's air force's F-16 fighter jets were ordered to intercept a helicopter suspected to be foreign in their airspace today.





At 12.40pm today, a helicopter was spotted, and the fighter jets were deployed to ensure their airspace security was not compromised, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) Facebook page posted.





It went on to say the F-16s were subsequently stood down after preliminary checks indicated that the helicopter was a private civilian type.





It is learnt that the commercial helicopter was Malaysia-registered.





Operations at Singapore Changi Airport were affected between 12.50pm and 1.28pm as a result, with nine arrival flights and 11 outbound aircraft delayed.







