DRDO drone crashed during trial in agricultural fields in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) drone crashes during trial in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Sunday.





The reports said a TAPAS unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the DRDO crashed in agriculture fields near a village in Chitradurga in the state.





According to officials, the UAV - TAPAS - crashed while it was on a trial flight, reported ANI.





"A TAPAS drone being developed by the DRDO crashed during a trial flight in a village of Chitradurga district, Karnataka," the report quoted Defence officials as having said.





"DRDO is briefing the Defence Ministry about the mishap and an inquiry is being carried out into the specific reasons behind the crash," the report quoted officials as having said.





The report added as the news about the incident spread, local villagers rushed to the crash site to catch a glimpse of the UAV.





It said visuals show that the damaged UAV and its equipment inside lay scattered on the field.





The report mentioned Tactical Airborne Platform for Aerial Surveillance-Beyond Horizon-201 or TAPAS BH-201 is a long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle that used to be previously referred to as Rustom-II.



