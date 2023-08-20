



Giant strides made in last nine years towards making our defence sector 'Aatmanirbhar'; Most of the weapons with Armed Forces are made in India: Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh.





The defence sector, in the last nine years, has made giant strides towards achieving self-reliance and due to the efforts of the Government, led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, most of the weapons being used by the Armed Forces are made in India. This was stated by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh at a G20 Summit organised by a private TV news channel in New Delhi on August 19, 2023.





Describing the significance of ‘Atmanirbharta’, Shri Rajnath Singh said, “Without self-reliance, we cannot take independent decisions on global issues in line with our national interests. The dependence on import of defence equipment is a hindrance to India’s strategic autonomy. Imports adversely affect the Balance of Trade that is detrimental to our economy. Self reliance not only strengthens the economy, but greatly enhances employment opportunities too.”





The Raksha Mantri listed out various steps taken by the Ministry of Defence towards achieving ‘Atmanirbharta’. These include issuance of eight positive indigenisation lists – four by Department of Military Affairs comprising 410 weapons and platforms for the Armed Forces and four others of 4,666 items by Department of Defence Production for the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). Besides banning the import of these items, the Government has insisted on their manufacturing in India itself. Shri Rajnath Singh emphasised that ‘New India‘ is indigenously making Aircraft Carriers like INS Vikrant, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas and the country is now moving towards self-reliance in every field.





On India’s G-20 presidency, Shri Rajnath Singh stated that it demonstrates the growing stature of India in the international community. He talked about the shift in India’s approach in the foreign policy from non-alignment to multi-alignment. “We do not believe in non-alignment. We believe in issue-based multi-alignment. Today, our thinking is not escapist, but pro-active and pragmatic. While taking decisions, now we are guided by the national interest. We are taking decisions without any pressure.”





The Raksha Mantri pointed out that due to the Government’s efforts, India is now among the top five economies and in the coming years it will become a US$ five trillion economy, among the top three. “India was once ridiculed for its low economic growth rate in the 60s and 70s. Today, we are the fastest growing major economy in the world,” he said.





Shri Rajnath Singh stressed that the government has addressed the issue of poverty resolutely, due to which 13.5 crore people have risen above the poverty line in the last five years, as per NITI Aayog. He added that the world bodies, including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, have appreciated the Government’s efforts towards eliminating poverty. From the category of Fragile Five, investment firm Morgan Stanley has now kept India in the group of Fabulous Five, he said.





On education and health, the Raksha Mantri asserted that the government has paid adequate attention to the two most important pillars of the country. “We have established seven new IITs and seven new IIMs, besides setting up about 400 new universities across the country. We have brought a radical change in the education system by introducing the new National Education Policy. While the number of AIIMS in the country has tripled as compared to 2014, the Ayushman Bharat Yojana has provided free health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh annually to 10 crore families of the country,” he said.





Highlighting the digital transformation in India in the last nine years, Shri Rajnath Singh said, “the maximum number of digital transactions across the world are taking place in our country.” In 2013-14, there were about 127 crore digital transactions, which has gone up almost 100 times to 12,735 crore in 2022-23.





The Raksha Mantri underlined that the Government has zero tolerance against corruption and strictest action is being taken against those engaged in money laundering and plundering the resources of common masses.





Elaborating on the Government’s vision, Shri Rajnath Singh stated that ‘New India’ is aspirational, which sets big goals for itself. “It is no longer ready to accept that it is a country of the weak. New India does not bear the mentality of slavery, or accepts false narrative of slavery and cowardice. It believes in the true narrative of bravery and patriotism. New India, which we are building, does not have any inferiority complex at the cultural level. It is proud of its roots,” he added.





Shri Rajnath Singh summed up his address by saying that the structure of ‘New India’ has been prepared and the Government is striving to convert this into a strong & robust building. “The next 25 years will be very crucial as it will determine how beautiful and grand this building will be. By 2047, we not only wish to make India a developed nation, but also complete the journey by making it empowered,” he said.







