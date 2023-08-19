



In a significant move to enhance passenger comfort, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) is on track to introduce Vande Bharat trains equipped with heating facilities for the picturesque region of Jammu and Kashmir. Set to debut next year, these trains will not only feature heating provisions within compartments but also specialised water lines, including pipes designed to prevent freezing and breakage.





B G Mallya, the General Manager of ICF, revealed this strategic initiative while hoisting the national flag during Independence Day celebrations. Mallya underlined ICF's commitment to diversifying the offerings of Vande Bharat trains, emphasising that approximately 3,241 coaches in 30 different variants are in the manufacturing pipeline for the year. Among these, two push-pull trains with Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches will offer a Vande Bharat-like travel experience for non-AC segments.





Mallya elaborated on the new trains, "Enhanced interiors and top-notch passenger amenities, akin to those offered on Vande Bharat trains, will characterise this train. A specially designed locomotive will be attached to each end of the train for push-pull operations, ensuring increased speed."





Furthermore, ICF's expansion includes a sleeper version of Vande Bharat trains for long-distance journeys, Vande Metro catering to short-distance intercity commuters, and a Gati Shakti train designed for expedited freight transportation within the Vande Bharat platform. The Gati Shakti train's focus is on facilitating the movement of e-commerce goods, fast-moving consumer items, and refrigerated commodities.





Mallya proudly highlighted ICF's accomplishments, noting that despite various challenges, the factory has managed to exceed expectations by deploying 30 new-generation Vande Bharat trains, connecting cities across the nation. In the preceding year, the factory successfully achieved its target of manufacturing 2,702 coaches, a notable achievement that includes 12 state-of-the-art Vande Bharat trains, each featuring a host of enhanced features, in addition to 2,261 LHB coaches. This concerted effort underscores ICF's commitment to elevating the travel experience for passengers across diverse geographies.







