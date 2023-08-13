



Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha said the huge participation of people in ‘Tiranga Rally’ in Srinagar on Sunday has proved those wrong who say that nobody would pick up the national flag in Kashmir if Article 370 was removed.





Sinha was alluding to a speech made by the former chief minister in which she had said that nobody would shoulder the national flag in Kashmir if Article 370 was abrogated. Mehbooba had made that speech before the abrogation of Article 370.





A largely participated Tiranga Rally was taken out in Srinagar city which Sinha also joined.





“Tiranga in every hand today and the great enthusiasm in the rally is what every Kashmiri yearned for. Huge participation in the rally today is a big reply to those who once claimed that none in the Valley would pick up the Tricolour if Article 370 was removed,” Sinha said during the rally.





He said it is a proud moment to see not just officials from the administration and the police officers, but a large number of people from Srinagar.





He attributed the change to the people who understood their responsibility to be part of the chance and show respect to the Tiranga.





Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said the massive participation of locals in the Tiranga Yatra is a welcome development.





He said that the overall situation is very peaceful on all fronts, but efforts are still on from across to misguide the youth through social media.





He added that the number of terrorists is very less and this year successful operations were conducted on the LoC in which a large number of infiltrators were killed.







