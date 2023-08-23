



New Delhi: As the Indian Air Force continues to face a depleting fighter squadron, its chief, Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, undertook a review of the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas. During the review, the state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited assured on-time delivery of the latest version starting February next year.





The IAF had placed the order for the 83 MK-1A aircraft in 2021.





While complimenting HAL, the IAF chief indicated that based on these assurances, the TEJAS MK-1A could be inducted into a newly raised squadron in one of the IAF’s operational bases early next year.





If the deliveries begin in time, the TEJAS MK-1A will see increased deployments at forward bases, besides participation in international exercises in the days to come.





Sources in the defence and security establishment said that the aim of inducting new aircraft is to raise the number of squadrons within the Indian Air Force.





The IAF currently has a strength of 31 fighter aircraft squadrons, against a sanctioned strength of 42. However, the problem is that these 31 squadrons include those of the MiG-21 Bisons and the Jaguars, which will be phased out in the coming years.





The officer added that the operational base is being deliberated upon, and once the new aircraft start coming in, a new squadron will be raised.





At the event, ACM Chaudhari said that the TEJAS has been the flag bearer of the Indian Air Force’s efforts towards the indigenisation of its aircraft fleet.





He said that given the nature of this project of national importance, it is required that all stakeholders adopt a collaborative approach to its success.





Even as delays in the projects were flagged at the time of the review, the CAS lauded the efforts of all stakeholders and emphasized the need to incorporate the lessons learned from the TEJAS program into future indigenous design and developmental projects.





The new aircraft will come with four major capability enhancements, such as mid-air refuelling, Active Electronically Scanned Array Radar, Electronic Warfare suite, and Beyond Visual Range missile. The deal was signed for Rs 48,000 crore.





TEJAS MK-1A is envisaged to be a supersonic fighter for air combat that can carry a payload of 3,500 kg. It will also be used for offensive air support.







